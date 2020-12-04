BEVERLY — Several dead raccoons have been found on Dane Street Beach over the past few days, prompting an investigation by Beverly and state environmental police.
The Beverly Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday that its animal control division has found "multiple deceased raccoons" on the northern end of Dane Street Beach near the stream that feeds the ocean.
"At this time we are considering this behavior suspicious and the level of foul play is currently unknown," the announcement said.
Police said they suspect the dead raccoons might be the result of illegal trapping or poisoning, which would be a violation of state hunting and trapping laws. The Massachusetts Environmental Police Department and the Beverly Police Department's Animal Control Division are investigating.
Police said there is no known threat to residents, but people and dog walkers are asked to avoid contact with any carcasses due to the unknown cause of death. Anyone who finds a carcass should not move them and should call the Beverly Animal Control Division at 978-605-2361 or the Massachusetts Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075.
