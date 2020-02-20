SALEM — A Chelsea man has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail after being found guilty Thursday of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
As Danny Hernandez, 30, who had been out on $10,000 bail since shortly after his arrest by Salem police in June 2018, was put into handcuffs in the courtroom, the father of one of his last customers before the arrest — a Salem woman who died of an overdose — raised his arms and hands in a prayer-like gesture.
"It is, simply put, a business venture for him," said Salem District Court Judge Robert Brennan, who imposed the maximum sentence available shortly after the verdict Thursday afternoon.
Kelsy Thompson was just 23, a recent graduate of North Shore Community College and Beverly's Recovery High School who hoped to become a social worker to help others like herself who had struggled with substance abuse. But on June 3, 2018, she died of an overdose. Police held onto her phone, which contained a series of text messages between Thompson and someone called "J," discussing what investigators believed were heroin purchases. A few days later, "J" sent a text asking if she was interested in purchasing more drugs.
On the evening of June 8, Salem police Detective Deni Gaito, using Thompson's phone, made arrangements to meet "J" at the sea wall at the end of Leach Street. Hernandez pulled up in a BMW. When police dialed the number in Thompson's phone, the screen on a phone in the console lit up with the name "Kelsy." Also in the console was a bag of what turned out to be fentanyl.
Hernandez is not charged in connection with Thompson's death.
During sentencing, Brennan said he was initially led to believe by Hernandez's attorney, Rudy Miller, that Hernandez was "not far off from the young woman who died," someone selling drugs to support his own drug habit, when, just before trial, he offered to impose a one-year jail term if Hernandez pleaded guilty. That had also been the request of prosecutor Erin McAndrews, who had hoped to spare Thompson's family the uncertainty and stress of a trial. Hernandez rejected the offer.
"But as the evidence came out at trial, I do not see any evidence that Mr. Hernandez is a drug user," said Brennan. "As best as I can tell, Mr. Hernandez was running a business. There's no indication he was suffering from any substance use disorder. At 30 years old he's driving a BMW, he's got $1,200 bucks in cash in his wallet, and the conversations going on (on the phone) shows he's pretty proficient at flooding the streets around here with drugs, including fentanyl, which we know to be a deadly narcotic."
And while Hernandez's other attorney, Nicole Oribhabor, had pointed to "rehabilitation" for Hernandez, and a chance for him to raise his three children, ages 2, 6 and 8, as well as a brief criminal record, Brennan said those potentially mitigating factors were "outweighed by the seriousness of the crime."
Defense's case
Miller and Oribhabor had, during the trial, tried to suggest that the bag of fentanyl and the Samsung phone with the text messages on it did not belong to Hernandez. They pointed to a lack of forensic evidence, such as DNA or fingerprints, linking the items to their client.
Miller also argued that police should have done more to identify the owner of what Salem police Lt. Kristian Hanson suggested in his testimony was a "burn phone," registered under a fake name, something typical of drug dealers.
McAndrews called a retired state police trooper to describe the virtual impossibility of recovering fingerprints off of a bag of drugs, and the rarity of performing such tests on drugs or other items seized during a drug arrest.
"This isn't TV," McAndrews told jurors in her closing argument. "Not every case goes to the lab."
Nor did they need to spend a lot of time trying to track down an account holder for the phone. "They didn't need to, because Danny Hernandez led them right to him when he texted Kelsy's phone," said the prosecutor.
Miller also again raised the issue of racial profiling in his closing, claiming Hanson had identified the BMW as the vehicle to stop because Hernandez is Hispanic.
"The moment he saw that Hispanic young guy go by, his mind was made up, 'Yup, that's the one,'" Miller claimed.
Hanson had testified that he couldn't see into the windows of the BMW when he called Gaito to report that he believed the dealer had arrived — and that the car was registered to a Chelsea address, consistent with one of the few details they knew about "J."
McAndrews urged jurors to reject the accusation. "It's not about race," she said. 'It's about how at the same time the text message shows up saying 'here,' so does the car."
The phone that rang when Gaito dialed the number for "J" was next to Hernandez.
"There is no doubt that this car was there to sell Kelsy drugs," McAndrews told jurors.
If they wanted to believe that it belonged to the passenger, McAndrews pointed out that Hernandez was the one with the cash in his wallet, driving a BMW. His passenger, Kizial Cabrera, had her own cellphone.
"A man driving a BMW, with $1,200 in his wallet doesn't have a phone but Kizial Cabrera has two?" McAndrews asked.
Cabrera, 26, who lived in the same Chelsea apartment complex as Hernandez, is on probation after admitting last December to sufficient facts on the same charge.
