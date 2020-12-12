MARBLEHEAD — It's been a couple of years since the town of Marblehead lost a girl named Sophia Smith to a rare and inoperable brain tumor.
Sophia's family, hoping for some good to come from such an unspeakably tragic loss, decided to create a scholarship in memory of the 12-year-old — but were lost as to how to start.
Then, over a glass of wine with longtime family friend Tracy Ackerman, an idea came to them.
"We always did our own greens for fun," Ackerman recalled. It was something she and her mother, M.J. Boudreau, had done together for years at the holidays. "People have said, 'You should sell them.' I don't want to sell them, but maybe I'd do them for a cause."
Now, dozens of containers around town are filled with greenery and holiday decorations and lights, thanks to a team effort that has raised $8,500 so far to establish a scholarship in honor of Sophia.
As Ackerman spoke, National Grand Bank was picking up eight of the containers she and a small band of volunteers had assembled.
The idea took off on Facebook, shared on pages like All Marblehead with the hashtag #armsaroundsophia.
For a donation of $25 for a small planter, $35 for a medium sized container, $50 for a large container and $75 for an extra-large container, and $5 extra for lights, the group of volunteers will come by, pick up your empty clay pot, basket, barrel or urn and bring it to Ackerman's garage on Bradlee Road.
There, it will be transformed into a festive outdoor holiday decoration with greens, branches, small decorative items, a bow on extra-large arrangements, and, if requested, lights.
Aren't greens and decorative branches costly? How do they manage to raise money?
It turns out there has been a wellspring of support in town. Ackerman, Smith and friend Melissa Barrett have been able to collect greens from, of all places, the town's dump, where landscapers leave them. And they've received generous donations of birch branches ("Everybody loves them," said Ackerman) and pinecones.
"People have been so happy to help," she said.
With so many people stuck at home due to the pandemic, the project has given them a chance to socialize safely, since nearly everything happens outdoors. And people are in dire need of something cheerful this year.
"You want to have something pretty to look at, and it's for a good cause," said Ackerman.
The volunteers are taking orders until Thursday, Dec. 17, at theackys@gmail.com. They'll need a name, address and phone number, the size of container and where it will be left outside the house for pickup, which accent color (red or white) should be used, and whether or not lights are requested. Payments can be made in cash, through Venmo or by check payable to the Arms Around Sophia Scholarship Fund.
