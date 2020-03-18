SALEM — An interest rate cut aimed at countering the effects the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy may spur homeowners to refinance or even purchase.
And while many transactions can now be electronically recorded, South Essex Register of Deeds John O'Brien says he's concerned that not everyone who needs to record a transaction will be able to during the crisis.
"The problem is recording of documents," said John O'Brien.
While about half of the transactions handled by the deed registry, which serves southern and eastern Essex County, are conducted electronically, and can be handled off-site by employees working remotely, there are a "myriad" of other documents, such as contractor liens, that cannot.
For now the South Essex Registry of Deeds will remain closed. Anyone who needs to file in-person will have to leave their documents in a drop box at the front entrance, along with a name and phone number of the person to call if there are any issues with the documents.
Documents can still be mailed or delivered by FedEx or UPS as well.
O'Brien said the registry's website is up to date and title examiners and researchers can access deed information at salemdeeds.com.
O'Brien has also been reaching out to the secretary of state, the attorney general and the governor's office in recent days for guidance as to legal issues he says could result from an extended closure.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.