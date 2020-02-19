SALEM — Veteran defense attorney Rudy Miller had been chipping away at the edges of the case.
He got two Salem police detectives to acknowledge that they hadn’t sent the Samsung phone or the bag of fentanyl found in the center console of Danny Hernandez’s rented BMW for fingerprint testing, that they hadn’t tracked down other names that came up during their investigation, and that they hadn’t specifically stated what drug they say they wanted to purchase from Hernandez during a “sting” in June 2018.
As Miller cross-examined Salem police Detective Deni Gaito, and then Lt. Kristian Hanson on Wednesday, the parents of Kelsy Thompson sat just a few feet away in the courtroom during Hernandez’s trial in Salem District Court on a charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.
It was a decision by Thompson’s parents in the moments after their daughter died of a drug overdose — to agree that police could hold onto their daughter’s iPhone — that had led to the trial that is underway.
When it was prosecutor Erin McAndrews’ chance to follow up, the officers explained: Gaito told the jury that the department very rarely submits drug evidence for prints, and Hanson explained that the name on the Samsung phone’s account, “Victor Ray Ray,” sounded like a fake one often used by drug dealers for “burner” phones and couldn’t be found.
As for why they hadn’t specifically mentioned the drug they wanted to purchase in their message, the officers explained that prior transactions that had allegedly occurred between Thompson and the Samsung phone’s owner involved heroin, which is what they thought the man on the other end of the text messages had been selling to Thompson.
But Miller had also been hinting at something else, first bringing it up when Hanson was on the stand.
“What made you think it was this guy?” Miller asked, standing behind Hernandez, 30, of Chelsea and pointing down at his head.
Hanson said the location that had been chosen for the transaction on the evening of June 8 was near the sea wall at the end of Leach Street, a remote area that would be easier to monitor for the arrival of the dealer, at that point known only as “J.” Although a few other vehicles had driven through the area, the driver of the BMW had pulled over but kept his foot on the brake and periodically rolled forward — something the veteran detective had seen in countless other drug investigations.
“It wasn’t because it was this particular type of guy?” Miller suggested. Hanson told him he hadn’t been able to see the driver’s face because of the BMW’s dark windows. Miller moved on to other questions, but then suggested that there was “something very unique” about the driver Hanson chose to stop.
“I don’t appreciate that,” Hanson told the lawyer.
Judge Robert Brennan intervened, telling Miller to say what he meant.
“You stopped the vehicle because you saw a Hispanic man driving by,” said Miller.
“If you’re going to grasp at straws, go ahead,” said Hanson.
Finding a dealer
A few days before the June 8 arrest of Hernandez and a woman, Kizial Cabrera, 26, who lived in different apartments in the same Chelsea building, Kelsy Thompson had died of a drug overdose.
Jurors aren’t being told about Thompson’s June 3 death, a detail that, a prosecutor conceded, could bias jurors against Hernandez, who is not charged in connection with that death.
They’ve also been instructed not to do any independent research on the case, such as an internet search that might reveal that detail.
Thompson, who grew up in Salem, was a graduate of of Recovery High School in Beverly who had just earned her associate degree in social work from North Shore Community College and was planning to go on for a bachelor’s, and to build a career helping others who had battled addiction. She had returned as an intern to Recovery High School as a counselor.
“Even though her life came to an end much too soon, we hope that if another’s life can be saved because hers was lost then her memory will live on,” her family said in her obituary, a belief her father expressed again to a reporter on Wednesday during a recess.
After her death, police had her iPhone. On it was a text exchange between Thompson and someone identified on her phone as “J,” who in one message said he or she had “brown, hard and soft” — street for heroin, crack and powder cocaine respectively — available.
Gaito testified that when he returned to work after a couple of days off he saw an incoming text.
“Hey, hon, how much you have now?” the message asked. Detectives saw an opportunity to identify a drug dealer.
Gaito told jurors that he responded to the text, eventually setting up the June 8 meeting at the end of Leach Street. At around 8:30 p.m., “J” sent a message saying “here.”
Later, as the officers were at the BMW, Gaito called the number he’d been exchanging text messages with. A screen on a Samsung phone on the center console lit up with the name “Kelsy.”
Thompson’s parents both reacted at the mention of their daughters’ name, her father wiping his eyes.
Also in the console was a larger bag with brown powder, initially believed to be heroin, but later determined by a state police drug lab to be fentanyl. Police also found a wallet in the drivers’ side door pocket containing Hernandez’s license and $1,200 in cash, folded in separate bundles.
Hernandez told the officers that he was in Salem to look at an apartment.
Hernandez’s other attorney, Nicole Oribhabor, had urged jurors during her opening statement to focus on what was missing in the case and the fact that there were two people in the BMW that night.
“This is not a case about trying to pull the wool over your eyes,” Oribhabor told the jury.
McAndrews, meanwhile, told jurors that the evidence was overwhelming.
“Danny Hernandez was caught red-handed,” she said in her opening statement.
The other person in the car, Cabrera, admitted to sufficient facts on a reduced charge of possession of heroin — under a theory of constructive possession — back in December and the charge was continued without a finding for six months.
Testimony is scheduled to resume Thursday.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
