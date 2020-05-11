DANVERS — A three-way race for a single seat on the Board of Selectmen among three Town Meeting members could be considered the highlight of this year's coronavirus delayed Annual Town Election, now scheduled for June 2.
For those who are used to voting early on election morning, however, the Danvers High Field House will be open on election day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.. That's a change from the usual 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. voting hours. The reason for the late start is to give poll workers extra time to set up amid the need for social distancing, Town Manager Steve Bartha says.
The other change to the Town Election will be the ability to vote early by mail, not in person. Absentee voting will still be available for registered voters who will be out of Danvers, have a disability or a religious belief that prevents them from going to the polls.
Early voting can be done by mail. Applications can be found on the town's website by going to www.danversma.gov/voter-information, where there is also instructions on how to obtain and fill out an early voting ballot, which requires a handwritten or scanned signature on an executed application to obtain an early voting ballot.
A vacancy on the Board of Selectmen was created when Diane Langlais, who has served on the board since 2013, decided to retire earlier this year.
Three Town Meeting members are on the ballot seeking a three-year term on the Board of Selectmen: Matthew Duggan, who represents Precinct 1; Timothy Trevor Donahue, who represents Precinct 4; and Maureen Bernard, who also represents Precinct 4.
There are also contested Town Meeting member races on the ballot.
In Precinct 2, incumbents Donna Marden, Ellen LeFavour, Robert F. Cummings Jr., Mark Hannon, Elizabeth Stockman and David Fraizer are facing a challenge from Adam Kocur for another three-year term.
In Precinct 5, three incumbents, John Duffill III, Tenley Page Bevins and Peter Davekos will be vying for one of six seats along with Walter Tipert III, Mary Depamphilis, Robert Leshin, Matthew Byrne and Christen Tipert.
In Precinct 7, incumbents Michael Armstrong, William Fouhey, Kathleen Ciman, Kevin Wood, James Ciman and Jennifer Churchill are being challenged by Martha Driscoll.
The last day and hour to request an early or absentee ballot is noon on Monday, June 1.
The last day to register to vote, if you have not already registered, is Saturday, May 23 at 8 p.m. You can register online through the Secretary of State's office at www.registertovote.com.
There is also a need for poll workers on election day. If you are interested, please contact Cathy Ellsworth at cellsworth@danversma.gov.