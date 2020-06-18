DANVERS — Annual Town Meeting, which was delayed from May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place with social distancing measures in the Danvers High Field House Monday.
The straightforward warrant tackles the fiscal 2021 budget, the assessment for Essex Tech, the Electric Division's budget, roadway and sidewalk improvements, and sewer projects, among other things.
"We put off a couple of things because we didn't want to be there a long time," said Selectman Dan Bennett, who is chairman of the selectmen. It's a meeting to pay bills and do the business of the town.
Town Meeting members will be spread out around the cavernous field house in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Bennett said Town Moderator Patricia Fraizer sent out a survey to 144 Town Meeting members, and just 10 said they would not be attending.
Town Meeting members will have to wear masks, Bennett said, and there will be a staggered entrance so that not all members from all eight precincts enter at one time.
Some Town Meeting highlights include:
The $361,000 technology plan in Article 7 to fund town-wide technology initiatives. Among them is the school department's request for $165,000, which includes $26,560 to buy Chromebook charging stations to support the one-to-one device initiative in the elementary schools. Money will come from free cash.
A $348,806 free cash request in Article 11 for paving and sidewalk improvements includes $40,000 for engineering consulting services to create an inventory and assessment of sidewalk curb ramps relating to ADA compliance.
In anticipation of maintenance dredging of all four of Danvers' rivers possibly by 2027, and the need to pay for permitting, design and engineering so the town can apply for a state grant, the River and Recreation committees are asking for $20,000 in free cash in Article 13. Modest sums like this are being set aside each year to eventually cover the permitting and engineering costs.
Article 14 requests $100,000 in free cash toward the eventual replacement of the Harbormaster's patrol/fire boat, a 33-year-old, 25-foot vessel that has become "unreliable," according to the warrant. It's the oldest piece of equipment in the town's fleet still in active service, according to the town.
Article 15 calls for $311,000 in retained earnings to make improvements to the groundwater treatment facilities on Buxton Road and South Main Street. The wells there had been shut down due to the discovery of several unregulated emerging contaminants that the state Department of Environmental Protection plans to start regulating this summer. The money will pay for improvements to the Buxton Road facility.
Article 18 seeks $800,000 to replace a sewer main that crosses the Crane River on timber piles that has shown signs of "imminent failure." The town has installed temporary supports in the meantime to shore up the sewer pipe.
Town Meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.
Bennett said the Board of Selectmen plans to meet live on June 30 in the Holten Richmond Middle School's multipurpose room, which would be the first live meeting since the coronavirus pandemic struck in mid-March.