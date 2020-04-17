SeniorCare continues to serves Cape Ann and North Shore residents through its Meals on Wheels and Grab 'n' Go programs.
But because Monday, April 20, is the Patriots Day holiday, the weekly schedule will change.
There will be no Meals on Wheels delivery or Grab 'n' Go service on Monday.
Meals on Wheels will deliver two meals on Tuesday, April 21, including one to eat Wednesday. Normal deliveries will be made on Thursday, April 23, and Friday, April 24.
Grab 'n' Go service participants should be prepared to observe appropriate social distancing when picking up lunches. Seniors (age 60 and older) should drive to their respective senior center’s parking lot and pick up a lunch. Seniors must call 24-hours in advance or sooner to reserve a meal. Delivery time is 11 to 11:30 a.m.
The schedule is:
Beverly Council on Aging, 978-927-9544: Tuesday, April 21, through Friday, April 24.
Gloucester Council on Aging, 978-283-0359: Tuesday, April 21, pick up two meals, one for use Wednesday; Thursday, April 23, and and Friday, April 24, regular service.
Ipswich Council on Aging, 978-356-6650: Tuesday, April 21, through Friday, April 24.
Ipswich COA will update its schedule by robocalls, or consumers may call 978-356-6650 for information.
Questions may be directed to SeniorCare by calling 978-281-1750.
