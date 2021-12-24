Like dementia itself, photojournalist Joe Wallace’s “Portraits of Dementia” show presents many faces. There are 28 of them and they are on exhibit through January at SeniorCare Inc., 49 Blackburn Park in Gloucester.
If you’re imagining 28 dark, despondent individuals, imagine again. Instead, the subjects of his painterly portraits’ are by turns proud, smiling, defiant, beautiful, composed, content, serene, even joyous.
That is not to say there isn’t a sad or mad one in the bunch. Dementia can be devastating. But Wallace, whose own beloved grandparents found their lives diminished by dementia, says he got to a point where he was more angry with how society stigmatized and marginalized people with dementia than he was with the disease itself.
“I loved my grandparents very much,” the Concord native says emphatically. “They were 100% alive, vital caring people. Visiting my grandmother BeBe as she aged, in the nursing home environment, I thought, ‘Can’t we — and by “we” I mean Americans — do something better than this?” People with dementia live behind a curtain — they don’t get an audience. But if you genuinely engage with them in their world instead of trying to drag them back into yours, you can learn much from them about what really matters in life and that’s a gift.”
Anger has a way of catalyzing people into action. So Wallace decided to use his media skills as an antidote to the way he feels mainstream media “frames dementia sufferers in such extreme despair.” His approach to photography applies a fine art sensibility to the journalist’s eye for storytelling.
Fascinating folks
He loves “crafting an arresting visual narrative and feeding off the spark of collaboration,” he says on his website. With his dementia subjects, he wanted to show a more complete picture. His portraits, he says, take you “behind the curtain” of the disease and introduce you to some fascinating folks.
Wallace spent a lot of time — years now — seeking and getting to know those folks. His sittings could last for hours. The result of that in-depth approach is an unusually in-depth exhibit. Each portrait is juxtaposed against pictures of the subject at a younger age, and accompanying these pictures are back stories of their lives.
And what stories they are.
Some are brief, some lengthy. Some, like Mike’s, who was 52 when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, speak to Wallace’s belief that people with dementia can still be a vital gift to society.
The future looked bleak for Mike back when he was diagnosed in 2013. But today he is a sought-after dementia advocate and speaker. He has given hope and courage to thousands. “The biggest thing for me” Mike says in his story, “is stigma. ... The public narrative is tragedy. As soon as you get a diagnosis you are automatically put in this pool as a person who’s not capable. It’s automatic ... pow! It makes me very frustrated and angry.”
Wallace said a contact at the Massachusetts Councils on Aging introduced him to Martha Rappoli who runs Day by Day Adult Care in Gloucester. He photographed and interviewed several folks there and the show includes Bob Lowe, Ted Blazak, Phil Parisi, and the late Patrick Brien. Rappoli also introduced him to Linnea Hagberg and Carrie Johnson at SeniorCare.
Engagement
Alzheimer’s is just one of many forms of dementia suffered by one in three seniors in America, contributing to a staggering 50 million sufferers worldwide. The causes are many, from strokes to vascular problems to genetic bad luck. The treatment, until science comes up with something truly effective? Empathy, says Wallace.
But, he notes, impatience is the enemy of empathy. and patience is not a priority of the ambitious American zeitgeist. It takes time to sit and draw a person out from behind the curtain that dementia sufferers are consigned to, and time is of the essence to most Americans.
That’s their loss, Wallace says.
“Anyone who has that many miles on their odometer is going to know more. To engage with that person is to learn and experience incredible moments of connection, insight and wisdom. .. In the nursing home, to bear witness to my grandmother BeBe in a wheelchair holding my daughter. I wish I had more of that.”
Wallace’s Gloucester exhibit follows other shows, including in Boston at the Pao Arts Center on Albany Street and Boston College. The reviews have been overwhelming positive. Of “Joe’s compelling exhibit,” says Dr. Rudolph E. Tanzie, the Joseph. P. and Rose F. Kennedy professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, “to fully understand and beat this disease, we need to know the stories of our patients and their loved ones.”
There is no cost to see Wallace’s show, fully titled “The Day After Yesterday: Portraits of Dementia,” but advance reservations are required, and masks are a must. Contact Carrie Johnson at 978-281-1750 or carrie.johnson@seniorcareinc.org, or visit https://portraitsofdementia.com/ to set a time to see it.