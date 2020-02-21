Democrats worry about party split ahead of convention

BOSTON — Democrats are increasingly concerned about a party split ahead of the November elections with eight presidential candidates still battling it out for the nomination.
The results of the first two contests on the primary schedule, in Iowa and New Hampshire, divided the party’s moderate field while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders emerged as the top candidate among progressives.
Political observers say the situation is reminiscent of the Republican presidential primary in 2016, when several moderates, including Ohio Gov. John Kasich, divided the party’s vote and allowed Donald Trump to become the nominee, even though he failed to win a majority of the vote in early primary contests. Trump won the general election.
“It’s a slugfest right now,” said Michael Goldman, a longtime Democratic strategist who has worked on presidential campaigns. “The Democrats are driving in way too many lanes.”
Sanders’ far-left campaign narrowly won New Hampshire on the heels of a strong showing in the Iowa caucuses. He is widely seen as a front-runner.
He’s followed closed behind by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a moderate who placed second in New Hampshire and remains virtually tied with Sanders in Iowa.
Other moderate candidates, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden, have shown no signs of dropping out.
Trailing them in the progressive lane is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is hoping to rebound after a strong performance in Wednesday night’s debate.
Meanwhile, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into a massive advertising blitz ahead of the March 3 contests in 14 states, including Massachusetts.
Political observers say the crowded field shows no signs of thinning ahead of Super Tuesday, when more than 50% of the delegates will be up for grabs.
Fear of fracture
Phil Johnston, former chairman of the state Democratic Party, said he is concerned about a fractured party as the nomination process slogs on.
“I’m very worried about it,” he said. “Many people on the left won’t go along with someone like Bloomberg, a former Republican who many think is trying to buy the White House.”
Some moderate Democrats warn that a ticket headed by Sanders, a self-declared Democratic socialist, could hurt chances of defeating Trump in the November elections.
Others say a Sanders nomination could also affect Democrats’ ability to take control of the U.S. Senate and hold onto a majority in the House of Representatives.
Currently, Democrats hold 232 of 435 seats in the House, which also has one independent and five vacancies. The GOP controls the Senate, 53-47, and is favored to retain its majority.
Sanders has portrayed himself as the perceived front-runner under attack from every side as he dominates polls and racks up delegates ahead of the convention.
“I’ve been attacked by the media establishment, I’ve been attacked by the corporate establishment,” he told supporters at a rally earlier this week in Nevada, which holds its caucuses this weekend. “I’ve been attacked by the Republican establishment, I’ve been attacked by the Democratic establishment, and they’re nervous.”
Goldman said Democratic rivalries and divisions could hurt the party’s chances of unifying behind a candidate who can defeat Trump in the general election.
“The mistake that Democrats often make is they hold a grudge, but they can’t afford to do that this time,” said Goldman. “They need to focus on defeating the guy in the White House.”
No clear leader
The long primary calendar, which continues in South Carolina a week after the Nevada caucus, extends into early June. Voters and caucus-goers choose delegates. To win the party’s nomination, a candidate needs to secure a majority of pledged delegates to the national convention: 1,991.
Some Democrats worry a crowded field where no single candidate emerges as the leader could lead to a brokered contest at the Democratic National Convention in July.
If that happens, party bosses and delegates would be forced to negotiate on the floor of the convention, scheduled for July 13-16 in Milwaukee, to pick a nominee. No major political party has come close to that since 1976, when the GOP primary between Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan was split between moderates and conservatives.
At Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas, Sanders was the only candidate who said he thought the person with the most delegates should win the party’s nomination, even if they don’t have a majority.
His rivals argued that the party should let the convention play out under rules set by the party, which allow for multiple rounds of balloting to pick the nominee.
Former Congressman Barney Frank, a co-chair of the Democratic National Committee’s convention rules committee, called Sanders’ take on the process “a formula for minority control.”
“It’s contrary to the rules and to democracy,” said Frank. “If you have a faction that represents 60% of the delegates split three ways, you don’t say the candidate with 40% should win.”
Frank said the possibility of a contested convention has fueled concerns about whether Democrats will unite four years after a bruising primary battle between Sanders and Hillary Clinton.
Will they unite?
Four years ago, Democratic primary voters throughout the country backed Clinton as the nominee, though it took the votes of un-pledged party leaders and officials at the convention to give her enough support to lock up the nomination.
As a result, some Sanders supporters sat out the general election in protest.
“The real danger is that if Sanders doesn’t win, many of his people, possibly with tacit encouragement from him, won’t vote for the nominee,” Frank said. “I hope that won’t happen.”
Jeffrey Berry, a political science professor at Tufts University who follows presidential politics, points out that despite the fractured 2016 primary race many Sanders supporters ended up voting for Clinton in the end.
Even if Sanders doesn’t win the Democratic nomination this time around, Berry said, his supporters will likely coalesce around the party’s nominee.
“There’s definitely a split between moderates and liberals, and that’s going to continue,” he said. “But ultimately I think Democrats will unify around their hatred for President Trump.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.