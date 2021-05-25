Demolition plans raise questions on Cabot Street

BEVERLY — A plan to demolish a historic building on Cabot Street raises questions about the role of developer Beverly Crossing in the future of the property.
The owner of Ward's Florist and Greenhouse is seeking to demolish a two-story building at 47 Cabot St. to expand parking for its business, according to documents filed with the city. Records from the Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds show that Ward's purchased the building three years ago with a $775,000 short-term loan from a company created by Beverly Crossing president Chris Koeplin.
Ward's Florist owner Gregory Ward said Monday that Beverly Crossing provided the loan because it was interested in developing the property at one point. But he said that is no longer the case.
"It's just for parking," Ward said of the demolition plans.
Koeplin said Monday that the loan to Ward's came about because Steve Dodge, the late founder of Beverly Crossing's predecessor company, Windover Construction, knew Ward and helped him "temporarily underwrite" the acquisition of 47 Cabot St. when it came on the market in 2018.
Asked if Beverly Crossing has any interest in buying and developing the property, Koeplin replied in a text message: "Not at this time. No."
Beverly Crossing has built several apartment buildings on Rantoul Street over the last several years. The company broke ground last week on its latest project, The Block at Odell Park, a six-story building with 106 apartments across from the train depot.
According to online deed records, a company called 47 Cabot Realty LLC agreed to make a short-term loan of $775,000 to a company called 47 Cabot LLC on July 26, 2018, "to fund the acquisition" of 47 Cabot St. Koeplin and two other Beverly Crossing employees are listed as managers of 47 Cabot Realty LLC, while Ward is listed as the manager of 47 Cabot LLC, according to records filed with the Massachusetts Secretary of State's office.
The building at 47 Cabot St. is surrounded on three sides by Ward's Florist and Greenhouse property. Ward's purchased the building "for the purpose of aggregating the parcel with the existing business," according to a letter to the Beverly Historic District Commission from Miranda Siemasko, an attorney representing Ward's.
"The proposed demolition is for the purpose of converting the parcel to an expanded parking lot for Ward's Greenhouse," Siemasko wrote.
The Beverly Historic District Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 27, at 7 p.m. on the proposal to demolish the building. The commission cannot prevent the demolition of historic buildings but can impose a one-year demolition delay if it determines that the building is historically significant and "preferably preserved."
The building was built in approximately 1837 and was known as the Israel O. Stone House, according to Siemasko's letter. An addition was constructed on the rear of the building in the 1980s and the home was converted into four apartments, according to the letter.
Bill Finch, chairman of the Historic District Commission, called the building a "good example of Greek Revival residential architecture."
"It was a fairly grand house in its day," Finch said. He said the building and one across the street are "basically twins that serve as a very nice gateway to lower Cabot Street."
Ward's Florist and Greenhouse is a family-owned and operated business located on the lower end of Cabot Street, toward the Beverly/Salem bridge. It opened in 1972.
"It's been 50 years," Ward said. "Maybe we can hang on for some more."
