Dentists make a dent in PPE shortage

SALEM — With their practice temporarily closed, Drs. Helyne and Stephen Hamelburg were among dentists from around the state who have donated personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves, which have become scarce for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hamelburgs did so as part of a collection organized by the Massachusetts Dental Society on Saturday in Needham, and on Thursday at a practice in Salem.
The Hamelburgs, who live in Marblehead, run Paradise Dental Associates on Canal Street. They had to close the office from March 17 until April 6 amid the growing coronavirus pandemic to help "flatten the curve" and stop the spread of infection.
Last Saturday, they donated six bags and boxes full of boxes of gloves, wipes and masks — about half of their practice's supply — as the Massachusetts Dental Society attempts to collect 1 million masks from dentists statewide. On Saturday, the supplies donated by various dentist offices were enough to pack two SUVs from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, Stephen Hamelburg said.
A photo of the Hamelburgs standing amid some of their donated items and those from others was posted to Facebook on March 21 by their employee, Kelly Zarse Tarasuik, their marketing director.
"Grateful for my Doctors & Employer who donated our PPE where it’s needed most right now!" Tarasuik commented.
Stephen Hamelburg estimates the practice has donated a total of 1,000 masks, a case of disinfectant wipes and 15 to 20 boxes of gloves.
They can't donate all of their supply as they still have to gauge what they will need when their practice reopens for regular visits and for ongoing urgent care, he said.
In addition to the Saturday donation, Hamelburg also brought some PPE supplies to a second North Shore collection point at Dr. Viktoria Talebian's office on Highland Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Saturday's collection point in Needham was the practice of Stephen Hamelburg's friend and Tufts University dental school classmate, Dr. Paul Aswad.
MEMA has been coordinating pickups of supplies with the Massachusetts Dental Society around the state. Saturday's collection at various donation sites netted more than 150,000 items donated by dentists, according to the Society's website.
