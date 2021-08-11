BEVERLY — Is a historic district still a historic district when two of its most historic buildings no longer exist?
The answer is yes, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State's office. A spokeswoman for the office said it will not consider a request from a Beverly resident to remove the Beverly Depot-Odell Park Historic District from the National Register of Historic Places because of the demolition of two key buildings in the district.
Developer Beverly Crossing knocked down the former Hotel Trafton and Cushing Carriage Factory buildings earlier this year and is in the process of constructing a six-story apartment building across from the Beverly train depot. Federal regulations say that any person or organization may petition in writing for removal of a property or district from the National Register of Historic Places through their state's historic preservation officer.
Beverly resident Matt Pujo sent an email to the Massachusetts Historical Commission asking about the process for removing the district from the National Register, where it has been listed since 2014. Ben Haley, the commission's preservation planner, told Pujo in an email last week that the commission does not have the "staff time nor the resources" to devote to removing properties from the National Register, even if they've been destroyed.
Debra O'Malley, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of State's Office, which oversees the historic commission, confirmed that the department will not consider a petition to remove the district from the National Register. In an email, O'Malley said the process of "delisting" a district is "a rather time consuming and expensive one."
"Given the department's limited resources, the MHC must prioritize the preservation of historic resources over delisting, which does not further the mission of historic preservation," O'Malley said.
The Beverly Depot-Odell Park Historic District includes a total of 11 buildings, including the Beverly Depot and U.S. Post Office. The application nominating the district said it contains a "diverse collection of historic resources whose development was a direct result of the introduction of the railroad to Beverly in 1839."
The state's refusal to consider delisting the district comes despite a 2013 letter by Brona Simon, the state's historic preservation officer and executive director of the Massachusetts Historical Commission, saying it was the opinion of the commission's staff that the district would "no longer be eligible" for listing in the National Register of Historic Places if the hotel and carriage buildings were demolished.
"The Trafton Hotel and the Cushing Carriage House are key 'anchor' buildings, visually and historically, for the significance and integrity of the Beverly Depot-Odell Park Historic District," Simon wrote in the letter to Windover Development in which she "strongly" recommended that the company not demolish the buildings.
Pujo said the state's refusal to consider delisting the district is an attempt to "sweep under the rug" what he called the manipulation of the historic district rules by Windover in order to get tax credits.
Windover Development nominated the Beverly Depot-Odell Park Historic District for listing with the National Register in 2013. The company later received more than $2 million in historic rehabilitation tax credits for fixing up a nearby building because of the newly created district.
Windover's successor company, Beverly Crossing, then knocked down the Hotel Trafton and Cushing Carriage buildings after a five-year period in which the tax credits could be taken back had expired. Beverly Crossing president Chris Koeplin later apologized for the company's role in the controversy. And after objections from the public, the company agreed to preserve a third historic building on the site, the former Casa de Lucca restaurant, and incorporate it into the design of the new apartment building.
A website promoting the new building, which will be called The Block at Odell Park, describes the "historic incorporation" of the Casa de Lucca building as a "key feature" of the project.
Pujo, who objected to the apartment project all along and produced a documentary on the subject for BevCam, said removing the district from the National Register is important in order to keep an "accurate history."
"These buildings are no longer there," he said. "It tells the story of how this National Register district was manipulated and how people who could have worked harder to save it were most interested in building a big apartment building. It's a district that never really had a chance."
The Beverly Historic District Commission voted to send a letter to the state informing officials that the buildings have been demolished. But the commission has not taken a position "at this time" as to whether the district should be removed from the National Register, according to Emily Hutchings, the city's assistant planning director.
