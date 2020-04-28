SALEM — A week after a worship service at Tabernacle Church was "Zoom-bombed" by as many as five people posting racist and lewd comments, images and music in the online forum, Rev. Joe Amico said the church has no plans to stop using the platform.
Some of his colleagues had suggested switching to live-streaming services on Facebook or YouTube, two other platforms.
"Our congregation's view is we've all been so isolated, we wanted to be able to see each other's faces and talk to one another," said Amico.
They're just going to make sure they know who has access to their services on Zoom.
And that, said Amico, was the unfortunate compromise that the inclusive congregation had to make in order to prevent a repeat of what happened on April 19, when a worship service led by Rev. Heather Ramsey Mabrouk was interrupted repeatedly by others on the Internet who had joined the meeting.
Salem police did an initial investigation, then turned what they had, including video, some IP addresses, user names and other data over to the FBI on Friday, said Capt. Fred Ryan, a department spokesman.
An FBI spokeswoman said she could not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation, in keeping with the agency's policies.
"It was pretty horrendous," said Amico, describing how the culprits posted video of the Ku Klux Klan burning crosses, yelling lewd comments and racist language and repeatedly taking over control of the sound, until his colleague was forced to end the service.
The church is known for being inclusive. But Amico, who is gay, said he doesn't know whether that is why it was targeted, speculating that it may have been simply due to the Zoom link being posted and public on the church's website.
"They somehow get their jollies out of it," he said.
The church now makes the Zoom link available only to members.
"It's actually worked in our favor," he said. "We have had more people asking to be added to the mailing list." Many of those inquiries have led to new members for the church, which officially is known as the Tabernacle Congregational Church United Church of Christ.
The church has also received donations and other offers of support as a result of the incident.
"It's actually brought us more positive than negative," said Amico — though it's not something he wants to have to deal with again.
