BEVERLY — Details of the March 13 shooting death of a Beverly man will remain under wraps for at least another month, after a prosecutor told a judge Monday that they are still trying to get the case in front of a grand jury.
Bruce Gunn, 64, is charged with murdering Donald Fogg Jr., 50, inside Fogg's apartment on Summer Street.
Friends of Fogg say that Gunn was a recent acquaintance but not someone close to Fogg.
Gunn, with a criminal history dating to the early 1970s, had served 20 years in federal prison in a 1992 firearms case and had recently completed his probation.
But the motive at this point is known only to prosecutors and, potentially, witnesses who have yet to testify before a grand jury, prosecutor Kelleen Forlizzi told Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman Monday.
The hearing had been set for Gunn's attorney, Scott Gleason to argue for Gunn's release on bail in the case.
But as the hearing got underway, Gleason said he'd like another 30 days to review materials the prosecutor had given him about the investigation, before arguing for Gunn's freedom.
Forlizzi, meanwhile, asked Chapman to extend an earlier order by another judge sealing the court paperwork, including a police report, from release. Forlizzi told Chapman she'd like to prevent disclosure of witness identities at least until the case is heard by a grand jury.
With courts closed, and the state's highest court restricting the impanelment of any new grand juries, there have been only a handful of new indictments statewide since the start of the pandemic in March.
Chapman said he expected to extend the impoundment order for another month.
A new date for a bail hearing was set for June 29.
It is generally rare for a defendant charged with murder to be released on bail.
