BEVERLY — Members of the Police Drug Control Unit have taken down what appears to have been a significant one-man drug operation after a two-week investigation.
Police executed a search warrant Nov. 19 at the Rantoul Street computer business and recovered a large amount of narcotics from the suspected distribution enterprise headquartered there.
They arrested Richard T. Best Jr., 43, of Beverly, owner of the business, TECH1PRO, at 261 Rantoul St.
Best was charged with three counts of possession to distribute Class B drugs (methamphetamine, Adderal and LSD); possession to distribute a Class D drug (marijuana); three counts of possession of Class C drugs (Psilocybin, THC, hashish); and possession to distribute a Class E Drug (Alprazolam).
During the search, detectives recovered approximately $42,000 in drugs and cash which included approximately 10 pounds of marijuana and 205 gold coins.
Best was held on bail until his arraignment at Salem District Court. Police confirmed Best was indicted, but they had no further details.