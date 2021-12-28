MANCHESTER — MassHousing has suspended Geoff Engler, the developer behind a controversial 40B project in Manchester and one approved in 2019 in Marblehead, from applying for any further affordable housing projects.
In a letter sent to Engler on Dec. 10, MassHousing alleged Engler lied on an application for a 40B project in Wellesley.
“MassHousing takes its mission very seriously, and integrity is among the core values that guide our culture,” it read. “Accordingly, MassHousing must be able to rely on applicants and developers to be truthful and forthright throughout the process.”
Engler allegedly did not disclose the Wellesley project’s ties to Dean Behrend, principal of Riverview Crossing, LLC. The Wellesley firm previously applied for and was denied project eligibility and site approval from MassHousing in 2018. It was also banned from applying for any more 40B projects.
The firm was denied after MassHousing discovered it had settled with the state Energy and Environmental Affairs Department on a variety of charges just a day prior to applying. In part, the state claimed Riverview Crossing had turned in a falsified report to Mashpee Town Hall that claimed no asbestos was found in a single-family home the firm planned on demolishing.
“You asked for and received a fraudulent ‘clean house’ report from an asbestos consultant...after the consultant indicated that pipe insulation located in the basement of the property was visually identified as asbestos containing material,” MassHousing’s denial letter to Riverview Crossing reads. “We take these matters, which concern your actions as a developer, very seriously and conclude that this information is disqualifying with respect to the application.”
The following year, Engler applied for the Wellesley 40B project through SEB Wellesley, LLC, where he serves as vice president.
“The previous applicant (Riverview Crossings, LLC — Dean Behrend, principal) does not have any membership or financial interest in SEB Wellesley, LLC and is no longer involved in the development process,” Engler wrote in a cover letter for SEB’s MassHousing application in February 2019.
What Engler failed to mention, according to MassHousing, was that two days before the application was submitted, SEB Wellesley signed a development agreement with Behrend Construction, another company owned by Behrend, to allow them to construct the 40B project.
“You specifically agreed to cancel the (purchase and sale) and assignment through which you established site control if the comprehensive permit issued, and to transfer the comprehensive permit to Behrend Construction or an entity to be designated by Behrend Construction,” MassHousing wrote to Engler.
Behrend also reportedly pitched in on SEB’s design decisions, reviewed proposals for architectural and environmental work and was involved in “other matters that may arise during obtaining the entitlements.”
“Mr. Behrend also agreed to pay, ‘directly,’ fees of project consultants,” MassHousing wrote.
News of this partnership came to light after SEB Wellesley filed a complaint in Norfolk Superior Court in July of this year. According to the complaint, Behrend failed to pay for the consulting fees he previously agreed on. SEB Wellesley had attached the development agreement to the complaint as an exhibit.
Wellesley Town Hall took notice of the lawsuit and contacted MassHousing.
“This development agreement makes clear that entire application process was a subterfuge and undertaken to get Behrend, not SEB, a comprehensive permit,” wrote Town Counsel Thomas Harrington, of Miyares and Harrington, to MassHousing. “Behrend retained the ability to make decisions during the comprehensive permitting process and Behrend was obligated to pay for every consultant that worked on the application.”
MassHousing ordered Engler to certify in writing that he “made no false or misleading statements in (his) applications” to the 44 projects he applied for through the agency. These projects include the proposed 40B project in Manchester, The Sanctuary, and Sailmaker Place in Marblehead, which was approved by that town’s zoning board in 2019.
“I’ve addressed it with MassHousing,” Engler told the Gloucester Times on Monday. “I have no limitations as it relates to the Manchester project pending before the Zoning Board.”
Engler declined to provide further comment.