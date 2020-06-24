Developer betting on building in Beverly

BEVERLY — With many people working from home, building more office space might not seem like the best idea at the moment.
But Cummings Properties is making a long-term bet that companies seeking new office space for the future would rather have it in the suburbs than in the city.
The Woburn-based company is planning to build another office building at Dunham Ridge, its 54-acre property on Dunham Road in Beverly alongside Route 128. Cummings Properties President and CEO Dennis Clarke said the pandemic has created uncertainty in the business world, but it hasn't changed the company's long-term strategy.
"We continue to believe the suburbs north of Boston, notably Beverly, will continue to be attractive places for businesses to locate, and we're demonstrating that with continued investments," Clarke said.
Cummings Properties, which owns Cummings Center in Beverly, bought the Dunham Ridge property in 2011. At the time it included a single building, the former headquarters of Parker Brothers, surrounded by woods.
Cummings Properties had developed the site through a combination of constructing the buildings itself or selling off parcels for companies to build their own. There are now three buildings, with two others under construction and the potential for four more.
Clarke said the company has no timeline for when it might construct the latest proposed building, calling it "very much speculative." The company has filed a notice of intent with the city and has informed neighbors. The city's Conservation Commission has scheduled a public hearing on the matter for June 30.
Clarke said the company envisions another "light industrial" building geared toward the life sciences, research and development, and advanced manufacturing.
"Science and technology are still really good sectors for the North Shore," he said.
Clarke said more companies could be looking to locate in the suburbs because people who have been working from home could be reluctant about resuming commutes into Boston, Cambridge or Somerville, or taking public transportation.
"Those are two factors that will favor a renewed suburban migration for a number of firms," he said.
The new building needs the approval of the Conservation Commission because it could affect wetlands near Norwood Pond.
Ward 5 City Councilor Kathleen Feldman said some residents in the area expressed concerns about flooding when Harmonic Drive LLC built its new building at Dunham Ridge. Traffic in the area is also an issue, with the opening of the Whole Foods plaza on Brimbal Avenue.
"They definitely feel like they're kind of being surrounded in terms of development," Feldman said.
