SALEM — A developer planning to build 280 apartments off Highland Avenue is taking the property owners to court, arguing the family intentionally hid from them what amounts to tens of millions of dollars in environmental site remediation due to decades of contamination — a cleanup that never happened.
Overlook Acres secured approvals last year from the Salem Planning Board and Conservation Commission to build apartments on a combined 16 acres of land along Highland Avenue, Barnes and Cedar roads. But they withdrew those plans in late January, at the time not specifying the reason behind the withdrawal.
The company filed a lawsuit in Essex County Superior Court on Jan. 20, however, saying they discovered during their due diligence process in the sale that the land contains "significant automobile shredding residue, exceeding 35 feet below (the) surface." Remediation "has been estimated to cost between $12 million and $34 million," with the level of contamination representing "a significant and imminent risk of harm to the public and the environment."
An attorney representing Overlook in the lawsuit didn't respond to multiple requests for comment. Local attorney Thomas Delaney, representing Salem residents and owners Kathleen and Stephen Ingemi as well as several trusts they preside over, said his "clients have no comment on the matter."
The site contamination has allegedly been ignored for decades by members of the Ingemi family, according to the lawsuit.
The suit — which alleges 16 counts of fraud, breach of contract, misrepresentation and other charges — outlines how the Ingemis' trusts agreed to sell a combined 16 acres to Overlook for $5.3 million, with a $200,000 deposit required up front.
Within the purchase and sale agreement, it says, the property owners represented that, according to their knowledge, the premises contained no hazardous or toxic materials or conditions. And as Overlook continued its review with a licensed site professional, the Ingemis "made additional representations ... that they had no knowledge of any contamination or hazardous materials in/about the premises."
Throughout 2020, Overlook moved forward with designing and obtaining permits for the development, accruing several hundred thousand dollars in total costs, although the sale had yet to be finalized.
The suit states it wasn't until Overlook performed boring samples on the premises — nearly two years after first entering into the sales agreement — that traces of significant automobile shredding residue was found, along with hazardous levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPHs) and total metal and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).
The lawsuit also alleges that the Ingemis "knew or should have known that the premises was used as a dumping site for automobiles for numerous decades," and that they should've been aware that the contamination levels were "the subject of municipal hearings."
The suit states that Kathleen Ingemi, who told the company she's lived there for "over 65 years," had "personal involvement in municipal hearings relating to the necessary clean-up of the premises dating back several decades."
It remains unclear at this time to what extent hearings were held, or which governing bodies conducted them. City records do show hearings were held by the city's Conservation Commission in 1976 and 1977 for a permit sought by John Ingemi of 381 Highland Ave. Meeting minutes for Nov. 30, 1976, show that Ingemi submitted plans for the area, but the application was deemed "not relevant to the real issue of the hearing which is the pollution existing and its effect on Mr. Ingemi's land."
Further information on the history of the site wasn't immediately available from the city on Wednesday.
The state's attorney general was notified of the lawsuit on Feb. 2, and notices were sent to the Ingemis through Delaney on Feb. 11. There are no scheduled court dates yet for the case.
In the meantime, the only public comment from Overlook has been regarding its decision to walk away from the project. This was shared via Ward 3 City Councilor Patti Morsillo in a newsletter about a month ago.
"This withdrawal was not a simple decision, nor our intention given the significant investments of our own time, capital, and, in particular, the enormous efforts of our consultant team and all of the stakeholders along the way," the company's statement read. "We're especially appreciative of the productive dialog with the Barnes neighborhood and would like to extend our gratitude to the Planning Board, Design Review Board, Conservation Commission, and all of the city administration officials."
Overlook Acres was first proposed in early 2020 as a 324-unit project that wrapped around another 180 units proposed by Jefferson Apartment Group at the "cineplex" site at 355 to 373 Highland Ave. That latter proposal pulled out of Salem last year, however.
