PEABODY — A North Andover developer has gone to court over a Peabody Zoning Board of Appeals decision to deny him a variance for two parking areas on property he is interested in buying on Route 1.
Board members, during a hearing on the requested variance, expressed concern that they do not know exactly what James Sheridan, the principal of Peabody North LLC, intends to do with the entire property, a little more than 4 acres on the southbound side of Route 1 near Winona Street.
The area is just south of a ramp from Route 95 and north of the "jughandle" turnaround.
Sheridan has told the board he needs a variance that will permit him to go into a 100-foot buffer zone to create 36 parking spaces.
During the Oct. 16 hearing, he and lawyer Jack Keilty said he has an agreement to purchase the land at 128 Newbury St., the site of a former billiards hall, from the current owner, South Pike LLC. However, in order to make that work, he said he has to create parking spaces that were promised to the owners of The Ultimate, a women's dress shop, to replace spaces they were promised at the billiards hall site. That would enable him to develop the land.
When pressed by board members, Sheridan said he still doesn't know what he plans to do there.
"I'm still confused," said member Barry Osborne of the requested variance. "What is the intent of Peabody North?" He and several others said they were concerned about approving a variance that would essentially permit some as-yet-unannounced project to be developed.
Chair Fran Gallugi said during the hearing that a proposed 200-apartment, three-building complex toward the Winona Street side of the property was recently presented to nearby residents and others at a hotel on Route 1. That proposal has led to concerns from residents of nearby homes and others in the city about traffic and increased hazards along that already-busy stretch of roadway, she said.
"It pains me to listen to this," said Gallugi.
Keilty said that project would be on a "totally different piece of land" and called it a separate issue. And Sheridan said the proposed apartment complex would be built by "a major national developer" with strict limits on the type of business that could be developed nearby.
But most of the members said they were concerned about voting on a single portion of the land without considering the entire plan for the property, which consists of multiple lots.
Just one member, Ed Colbert, supported the request, saying he believes that Sheridan's plan is the best way "to clean up the mess everybody sees there now."
Keilty and Sheridan filed a complaint earlier this month in Salem Superior Court asking a judge to find that the board had no legal justification for denying the variance.
No proceedings have been scheduled in the case.
No plans have formally been presented to the city for an apartment complex or any other developments on the adjacent lots.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||