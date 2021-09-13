Staff Writer
PEABODY — Voters in Ward 4 will get their first say in selecting their city councilor in Tuesday’s municipal primary election.
Incumbent Ed Charest and challengers Julie Daigle and John Salisbury-Rowswell will be on the ballot when Ward 4 voters go to the polls at Higgins Middle School and Brooksby Village. The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 2 final election.
Development is perhaps the biggest issue in Ward 4, where a proposed condo complex at the former J.B. Thomas Hospital on King Street has faced opposition.
Salisbury-Rowswell said much of Ward 4, which is in central Peabody on the edge of downtown and extends out along Lowell Street and Route 114, serves as a “drive through” for other places, including Salem. He said the ward needs a councilor who will stick up for the needs of constituents.
“We have lovely, quiet streets,” he said. “We want to keep it that way.”
Charest, 57, has been the Ward 4 councilor for the last six years. He said that while the J.B. Thomas development is a big issue, it’s not the only topic of interest among residents of the ward. Other issues include working with the Northshore Mall to keep it thriving, easing traffic in the neighborhoods behind the Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe (the former Chandler’s Ice Cream), and solving water pressure problems in the Brooksby Farm area.
“It really isn’t just one particular issue that’s concerning to the whole ward,” Charest said. “The neighborhoods have their particular issues.”
Charest said he’s running again because he’s been encouraged to do so by his constituents and other city officials.
“There’s still some things I’d like to get done in the city and the ward,” he said. He pointed to the need for school redistricting to alleviate overcrowding in the schools. Charest, a former School Committee member, noted there are four public schools in the ward — the high school, middle school, Center School and the Peabody Learning Academy at the mall.
“The schools are always forefront in my mind,” he said.
Daigle, 38, is running for office for the first time but is a familiar face in Peabody. She started working in the mayor’s office when she was 16 years old and went on to serve in several roles for the city, including in community development, as a business liaison, and as city treasurer. She has also been the executive director of the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and is now the general manager at Mills 58 in Peabody.
“I grew up in Peabody. I’m raising my son here,” she said. “I feel it’s kind of my civic duty to improve the city. I feel I have perspectives from both sides (city and business) to bring to the table.”
In the debate over how much development to allow, Daigle said it’s important to “find a balance of things that people can live with.”
“There needs to be more communication between residents and developments,” she said. “It’s a matter of spending time. I walk the ward three times a day. As a ward councilor, you need to talk to constituents and see what their issues are.”
Salisbury-Rowswell, 61, ran unsuccessfully for the Ward 4 seat two years ago. He works as molecular biologist and has been active in church music all of his life, including serving on the board of the Greater Boston Choral Consortium.
“My wife and I didn’t grow up in the area,” he said. “We chose Peabody because it has such nice neighborhoods. I’ve seen neighborhoods in other areas be destroyed. You need to remind people just how valuable what they have is and how important it is to preserve them.”
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
Ed Charest
Age: 57
Education: Barnstable High School
Job: Pastry chef at Endicott College
Family: Wife Nancy; daughters Samantha, 31, and Kelsey, 29; dog Rosie
Previous elected office: Peabody School Committee for eight years; Ward 4 city councilor for six years
Julie Daigle
Age: 38
Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Merrimack College
Job: General manager of Mills 58 in Peabody
Family: Son Desmond; dog Reagan
Previous elected office: None
John Salisbury-Rowswell
Age: 61
Education: McGill University and graduate work at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland
Job: Molecular biologist
Family: Wife Kathleen
Previous elected office: None