Dibble accused of deception in campaign literature

SALEM — City Councilor Steve Dibble is being accused by a former opponent in Ward 7 and two other Salem residents of fabricating quotes and misrepresenting them in recent campaign literature to imply that they support Dibble's candidacy for mayor.
On Aug. 25, Dibble, who is the Ward 7 councilor, released a newsletter in which his opponent from 2019, Andy Varela, is quoted as saying, "the people of Ward 7 love you" in reference to Dibble.
Varela, who's making a second bid at the ward seat this year while Dibble challenges longtime Mayor Kim Driscoll, says the comment was completely fabricated. The meeting Dibble referenced never happened and Varela would never characterize Dibble in that kind of light, Varela said.
"I feel our ward is underrepresented," he said. "This just kind of hit hard, because as much as I've been trying since the last election to keep it really positive... I wouldn't ever call out another candidate."
But on Monday he did, posting on his own campaign Facebook page that the quote Dibble attributed to him was false and adding that candidates "aren't entitled to their own facts, and lies are lies." Then within 24 hours, a second disputed campaign message surfaced, in which a Shillaber Street couple objected to the way they were portrayed in one of Dibble's social media posts.
"I'm the guy in the photo, and I want to make it very clear that while we listened to Steve Dibble with an open mind, my partner and I have no intention of supporting his bid for mayor," wrote Mitchell Diatz, the man pictured with Dibble in a now deleted post. His comment was made prior to the photo being removed on Tuesday. "We find his staunchly anti-growth and reactionary politics to not only be detrimental to what makes Salem an increasingly attractive and culturally rich city, but politics that are rooted in self-interest and dishonesty."
Dibble disputes these claims against him, saying he did in fact meet with Varela and would call him to clear up the confusion around their meeting. He also said he'd talk to the Shillaber Street household.
"They didn't oppose snapping the photo," Dibble said, adding that he wasn't aware Mitchell Diatz had commented on the photo or that the post had been deleted from his page. "I remember talking to the family — it was a young couple. We talked about schools, about traffic. We talked about luxury apartments and the need for senior housing."
As for Varela's claim, Dibble said Varela backed his efforts as a councilor while still pulling papers to run against him in March — before Dibble had announced plans to run for mayor.
"My response was, 'You ran against me two years ago. Why are you still running against me now?'" Dibble said, recalling his conversation with Varela. "He came back with an answer like, 'Well, a couple of us met at the mayor's office, and we discussed ... we didn't like the way I (sic) vote on some bigger issues.'"
"We've got a really good chance to win this thing," Dibble said on Monday. "I'm just running a very positive campaign."
Varela, in response to Dibble's recollection of their March discussion, further said that Dibble's suggestion that he strategized against Dibble with others in the mayor's office is "completely false."
"The only people I talk to about running is my personal family, because being an elected official would obviously greatly impact my business and time with my family," Varela said. "At no such time have I ever been in collaboration with anybody about discussing my personal matters, about my campaign."
Diatz declined comment yesterday but confirmed that he had made the comment on Dibble's Facebook post.
Frank Perley, who is also running for mayor and will be one of three candidates in a Sept. 14 preliminary election, had some sharp criticism for Dibble at the situation.
"It's immoral what he's doing," Perley said. "I'm not trying to throw anybody under the bus at the end of the day. They've done it to themselves."
Jake Stern, Driscoll's campaign manager, said no such meeting in the mayor's office ever happened. He declined to further respond to the situation and instead focused on Driscoll's handling of the campaign process.
"The feedback and support that Mayor Driscoll has received as she goes door-to-door has been positive and encouraging," Stern wrote in a statement. "Salem voters are happy with the direction of the city, and happy with a mayor who has the right vision, experience, and ideas to lead it forward for everyone."
As city schools returned to session Tuesday, Dibble stood alongside Willson Street, holding campaign signs and waving to people driving up to the Horace Mann Laboratory School — previously a Ward 7 school — and Salem High.
"The response I'm getting, even at Salem High School this morning, greeting people as they're coming to school... the number of thumbs up, waving and yelling of my name was tremendous," he said. "...Kim Driscoll has been mayor for too long."
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||