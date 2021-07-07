Dibble files with OCPF

SALEM — Steve Dibble has formally established his campaign to challenge longtime Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll in this year's election.
Dibble's official filer registration became active on the state's Office of Campaign and Political Finance website around noontime Tuesday, roughly two months after he first announced his run and began accepting donations for his campaign.
Dibble's campaign attracted attention in recent days because it did not appear as an official organization recognized by OCPF.
"If a candidate is not organized with OCPF, then the public does not see the timely public disclosure of the candidate's campaign finance activity," said office spokesman Jason Tait on Friday. "The disclosure of campaign finance activity is the reason the law exists."
Going into the long holiday weekend, Dibble, on Friday, said he had already filed all the necessary state forms and would reach out to OCPF to "see what's going on." But his registration didn't appear on OCPF's filer index until Tuesday, when an organizational statement was uploaded and timestamped July 6 at 11:50 a.m., making the Committee to Elect Stephen Dibble official.
The form is signed by Dibble, as the campaign chairman, and campaign treasurer Pamela Boardway, with each signature dated Thursday, July 1.
Campaigns must organize and file with OCPF prior to accepting or using any donations, according to Tait. He had said he's prohibited from discussing individual candidates' cases.
On Tuesday afternoon, Dibble said everything with his campaign up to the beginning of July "has been a really soft opening."
"Back three months ago, I planned to really hit things hard beginning July," he said.
Referencing "some 400 lawn signs I have all around the city," Dibble said the "vast majority of those were telephone calls that were made to me asking for a lawn sign for their houses in support of me becoming the next mayor."
These campaign signs, which Dibble has shared photos of on his Facebook campaign account, read "STEVE DIBBLE MAYOR FOR SALEM."
Reports on campaign donations and spending, which would give voters a clear understanding of Dibble's campaign activity thus far, have not been posted yet to OCPF, as of Tuesday. He said detailed financial information would have to wait a few more days, in light of his campaign kickoff event set for Wednesday night.
"We're registered with the state," he said. "The expenses, we're planning on getting them in after the campaign kickoff."
