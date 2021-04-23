SALEM — Two more residents have emerged as candidates for mayor.
Ward 7 Councilor Steve Dibble, who for months has been rumored to run for mayor, and Stacia Kraft, a community activist and member of the Not For Sale.m Coalition, both announced Thursday their plans to run for mayor.
They join Kevin Darcy, George O’Brine and Harrison Schell, who previously pulled papers for the job.
The announcements came as Dibble faced criticism for remarks he made on a recent Salem Access Television appearance, in which he used a derogatory term for people with intellectual disabilities during a discussion about who would benefit from Salem’s in-law apartment ordinance.
Like in the SATV program filmed earlier this month, Dibble’s announcement criticized Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and the size of recent housing projects.
“There’s a reason why we’re promoting only luxury apartments around Salem,” Dibble said. “We need to do things to help Salem residents. What the mayor is doing is ruining our city. She’s done a lot of good things for years, and I supported her. I worked hard on her first bid. After 16 years, she’s lost her way and she’s not helping Salem residents.”
Kraft, in her announcement, noted that it was timed with April 22 — Earth Day — to coincide with her platforms targeting preservation of “Salem’s most valuable resources.”
“In an effort to tackle the serious issues currently threatening Salem’s future,” Kraft said, “our community, neighborhood diversity, historic architecture, coastal floodplains, and most importantly, the unique and diverse people who make Salem so special, I formally announce my candidacy for Mayor.”
Driscoll, who is in her fourth, four-year term as mayor, said Thursday she is “completely focused on leading our city through our COVID response and recovery — including assuring we have adequate testing and vaccination options as we work on school, business and community re-openings.”
“Cities are on the front lines of fighting this pandemic and we have seen that success in combating it requires steady, determined and collaborative leadership. I love Salem, I’m proud of our record of success and will continue to do all that I can to see us through this recovery and beyond. I’m optimistic about our city’s future. There’s plenty of time for campaigning and I’ll have more to say about the upcoming election later.”
Nomination papers are available at the city clerk’s office until July 23 and are due back by July 27 at 5 p.m.
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
IN THE RUNNING
The following candidates had pulled nomination papers by Thursday. Incumbents are bolded.
MAYOR: Kevin Darcy, Steve Dibble (current Ward 7 City Councilor), Stacia Kraft, George O’Brine, Harrison Schell
CITY COUNCILOR-AT-LARGE: Domingo Dominguez, Melissa Faulkner, Ty Hapworth, Juana Hernandez, Alice Merkl, Frederic Norton, Conrad Prosniewski
WARD COUNCILORS
Ward 1: No candidates
Ward 2: Caroline Watson-Felt
Ward 3: Patricia Morsillo
Ward 4: Leveille McClain, Graysen Martinez Ocasio
Ward 5: Jeff Cohen, Stephen Kapantais, Jerald Tache
Ward 6: Megan Riccardi
Ward 7: Andrew Varela
SCHOOL COMMITTEE: Amanda Campbell
HOW TO RUN FOR OFFICE
Nomination papers were available at the City Clerk’s office as of March 8. They can be pulled until 5 p.m. Friday, July 23, and must be returned by 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Residents looking to run for a City Council ward seat need to return nomination papers with 25 signatures from voters. For citywide seats like city councilor-at-large, School Committee and mayor, a candidate must collect at least 100 signatures.
City Clerk Ilene Simons suggests candidates collect 20% more signatures, in case any fail certification.
The city’s municipal election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2. If necessary, a preliminary election will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Forms are available in the City Clerk’s elections office on the first floor of City Hall, 93 Washington St.