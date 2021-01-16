SALEM — A beloved neon witch sign has been rescued.
The roughly 10-foot-wide neon sign, of a witch riding on a broom, will soon be on display at Notch Brewing on Derby Street.
For years, the sign was mounted on a wall at Salem Beer Works, which closed last year during COVID-19. Notch owner Chris Lohring said the sign was offered to the brewery to ensure it stayed in good hands.
"The sign has been at Beer Works before it was even Beer Works," Lohring said. "It was so big and fragile, we had to have a rigger move it — and the rigger donated their time."
Lohring said when the owner of Beer Works contacted Notch with the offer, he said he wanted the sign to stay in Salem.
The full history of the sign remains unclear. Historical photos from the 1950s show the witch sitting on top of Salem Sign Co. on Highland Avenue.
Lohring said he doesn't yet know what Notch will do with the witch. on Friday, it was "sitting in our taproom."
"If we don't find a use for it, I'm going to make sure it goes to a part of the city that's appropriate," Lohring said. "There's been interest, which has been kind of funny. It's a Salem witch icon."
