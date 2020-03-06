BEVERLY — A Salem Superior Court judge has set terms of release for a Beverly couple charged with beating and strangling their 14-year-old daughter last month, agreeing with a lower court judge that while the couple pose a danger to the girl, there are conditions, including a curfew and no-contact order, that would protect her.
But after learning that a case worker from North Shore Community Action Programs (NSCAP) had found an estimated $100,000 in cash and a pile of jewelry in the 15 Bow St. apartment where Hadi Jabbar and Ruqaya Al Jumaili, refugees from Iraq, were living at the time of their arrests, Judge Salim Tabit decided Friday to add a requirement that they also post cash bail.
The discovery was an unexpected turn in a case that has garnered significant public interest and concern for the teenager and her siblings, who are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families in an undisclosed location.
“It appears at least at some point, they had access to a substantial amount of cash,” Tabit said, setting bail for Jabbar at $50,000. The judge said that the large amount of cash found in the subsidized apartment suggests that if released, they would have the ability to flee unless the court set bail as an incentive to return.
Tabit has not yet ruled on the amount of bail he might set for Al Jumaili.
Jabbar, 46, and Al Jumaili, 40, are facing charges of domestic assault and battery and strangulation, and Jabbar is also facing charges of witness intimidation and threats, as a result of the Feb. 14 incident. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The girl and her sister told police she was using makeup to try to cover a medical condition so classmates wouldn’t tease her at school, when her father began to beat her, threatened to throw her off a balcony, and then carried her back into the house. The girl told police that her mother held her down by the throat while her father resumed beating her, pressed his thumbs into her eyes, and pulled out a clump of hair.
The girl suffered bleeding in one of her eyes and other injuries.
The couple’s lawyers said on Tuesday, during the first part of a hearing appealing their detention without bail, that the family fled Iraq, where Jabbar was a lawyer, 41/2 years ago.
On Friday, just as Tabit was about to announce a series of conditions of release for the couple, prosecutors Haleigh Reisman and Jessica Strasnick said the Essex District Attorney’s office had been contacted by someone at NSCAP, which had been providing housing to the family.
Because their children had been removed from the couple’s custody, they no longer qualified for the rental unit, the judge was told.
During an initial visit to the apartment, while the couple was in jail, a case manager found and took a photo of what appeared to be 10 stacks of currency containing $10,000 each, as well as a pile of jewelry.
Then, the prosecutors told the judge, when a moving company returned to pack up the family’s belongings, the case worker learned that the money was gone.
They believe that Jabbar or Al Jumaili might have called someone to get the money before their apartment was cleared out, potentially giving them access to money they might use to flee.
Lawyers for the pair, however, suggested their clients had nothing to do with the disappearance of the money, arguing that if they were trying to safeguard a large amount of money and valuables, they likely would have called someone immediately after their arrest.
They did not offer an explanation as to the source of the funds.
Patrick Regan, who represents Jabbar, said his client was driving for Lyft and Uber prior to his arrest.
Regan told Tabit that if released, Jabbar would live with a friend, Ali Eid, at Eid’s apartment on North Street in Salem.
But Al Jumaili would not be able to stay there, her attorney, John Foley told the judge, because of a cultural prohibition against such an arrangement.
Because the lawyer had not found a place for Al Jumaili to stay if released, Tabit delayed a final decision on her bail.
The judge said he does not believe he has a choice.
“I am obligated by law to impose the least restrictive conditions of release that will ensure the safety of the victim and their return to court,” said Tabit. “I have been told that the alleged victim is in the custody of DCF,” and that the couple do not know where she or their other children are.
If he posts bail in the case, Jabbar will be required to wear a GPS bracelet and obey a 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. curfew, remaining in his friend’s apartment on North Street during that time, and have no contact with any of his children. At the urging of Reisman, Tabit also ordered Jabbar to turn in any passports he might still have.
Al Jumaili was expected to face similar conditions once Foley can find a place for her to stay.
Tabit also spoke at length about the legal underpinnings of the bail law, apparently in anticipation of public reaction to his ruling.
“In this country, we still believe in the presumption of innocence,” said Tabit.
He went on to cite the law that a defendant is entitled to be released without having to post bail unless there’s evidence to suggest he or she won’t return to court, except in murder cases; or, in cases of certain violent crimes, when a prosecutor can prove that detention is the only way to protect the victim or the public.
Prosecutors are also attempting to learn more about Interpol records showing that Jabbar may be the same Hadi Jabbar who is wanted on fraud charges in Iraq.
A status hearing is scheduled for March 16.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.