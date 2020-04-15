SALEM — Massachusetts residents ordering meals to go from a restaurant can also now order beer or wine to go as well after the governor signed legislation earlier this month.
But mixed drinks are still a no-go, as is home delivery of spirits like rum, gin, whiskey and vodka.
A group of Massachusetts craft distillers is hoping to change that — at least while the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping customers out of restaurants and the distilleries themselves.
The Massachusetts Distillers Alliance has created an online petition to Gov. Charlie Baker and legislative leaders asking for several measures. This includes allowing restaurants to be able to sell mixed drinks to takeout customers, for distilleries to sell their product to customers online, and for a break on excise taxes for alcohol that the distilleries are manufacturing for hand sanitizer.
Andrew Cabot, who runs Privateer International Rum in Ipswich, said that all of the necessary responses to the pandemic here, nationally and internationally have shut down most of their distribution channels.
At the same time, distilleries are stepping up to help breach a gap in the supply chain for alcohol-based hand sanitizers. But as it currently stands, they'll still face a state excise tax of just over $4 a gallon unless they're allowed to exclude that alcohol from the tax.
Members of his group have manufactured and distributed nearly 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to healthcare organizations and the public, and another 700 gallons of alcohol to other entities that use it to make their own sanitizer, said Cabot.
Federal agencies have already issued temporary orders excluding that alcohol from federal taxes, he said.
Cabot, who is on the board of the trade group, said the situation for small distilleries could be dire without help.
"We're looking at the means of achieving revenue, and our only options are off-premise," said Cabot.
But the restaurants and bars that purchase and, frequently, promote their products are also unsure as to the future, "so they're buying very cautiously."
"All of a sudden we're looking at turning off 75 percent of our revenue," said Cabot.
In Salem, Ian Hunter of Deacon Giles Distillery said his business is also down. Though he's not part of the trade group, he says he's on board with anything that could bring financial relief.
They've been able to sell their products, including their spirits and pre-made cocktails, online with curbside pickup, which helps, said Hunter. But he'd also like to see the ability for restaurants to sell pre-mixed cocktails.
"I think we're facing pretty similar struggles to everybody out there," said Hunter. Their tasting room, The Speakeasy Lab, has had to remain closed, just like bars and restaurants.
Bob Ryan of Gloucester's Ryan and Wood distillery is also seeing a decline in revenue. He said he'd welcome anything that could help offset the losses. Allowing direct-to-consumer in-state sales would accomplish some of that, Cabot suggested.
"In this age, it suddenly makes a lot of sense," said Cabot. "It's a safer way to deliver alcohol to people. There's really no reason for it not to be allowed."
Carriers like UPS or FedEx already have the infrastructure in place — requiring signatures and identification — to alleviate concerns about underage drinking.
"It's sort of an interesting time to go back and look at some of these laws," said Cabot. "The economy is evolving so much more online."
"Massachusetts has some really excellent distilleries," said Cabot. "I think as a state it makes a lot of sense to take pride in that."
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
https://secure.everyaction.com/ner3WXW5bkW8w0HwAmkwog2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.