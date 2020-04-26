DJ's shine light on hospital heroes

BEVERLY - Medical workers have been thanked for their service in a variety of ways over the last few weeks, from pizza deliveries to honking motorcades to on-line discounts.
On Saturday night, two local DJ's decided to say thanks by literally shining a light on Beverly Hospital.
For two hours, Matt Knight and Scott Sica used their production companies' equipment to bathe the courtyard and buildings at Beverly Hospital in blue, highlighted by a lighted message that read, "Thank You Beverly Hospital Heroes."
At 9 p.m., the show concluded with a light show synchronized to the song "Lean on Me," with the lyrics projected on the side of the hospital. Knight said nurses and other workers came out of the hospital in groups to sing along and dance.
Knight said DJs have been out of work with the cancellation of weddings and other events during the coronavirus pandemic, so he was eager to find a way to put his equipment to good use.
"You try to find the best way to give back," he said. "I can't go operate or put someone on a ventilator, but I can put some lights up. You do whatever you can to help out."
