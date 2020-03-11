Doctor asks judge to cut sentence in half, lift GPS order

PEABODY — The former Peabody doctor convicted last year of sexually assaulting a patient wants a judge to cut his sentence in half and lift a requirement that he wear a GPS monitoring bracelet after his release from jail.
Walter Levitsky, 87, is three months into his nine-month jail term for indecent assault and battery and is being held at the Middleton Jail infirmary, his lawyer, Joseph Mulhall, said Wednesday. "His health has deteriorated a bit," Mulhall told Judge James Barretto.
Barretto imposed a 2 1/2 year jail sentence, with nine months of that to be served and the balance suspended for three years, during which Levitsky would be required to undergo sex offender treatment, stay away from the victim and not seek to reinstate his medical license, which he surrendered after being charged in 2017. He, like others convicted of sex offenses, will also be required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.
Mulhall filed motions asking Barretto to reconsider both the sentence and GPS requirement — bolstering the latter request with a 2019 Supreme Judicial Court decision which held that despite the state law requiring GPS monitoring for those convicted of sex offenses, judges must weigh public safety interests against the invasion of privacy posed by the devices before making them a condition of a sentence.
"It's basically a 24-7 device that you're wearing all the time," Mulhall said.
That SJC decision concerning the GPS requirement, which was based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2015, was not directly brought up during Levitsky's December sentencing hearing. But on Wednesday, the prosecutor on the case said that Barretto had, in fact, considered the factors mentioned by the SJC when he made GPS a condition of Levitsky's probation.
Prosecutor Michael Varone said Levitsky's victim deserves the "peace of mind" that will come with officials knowing Levitsky's whereabouts and whether he comes near her while on probation. The prosecutor said that given her testimony at trial, the victim fears possible retribution from the former doctor.
And, Varone said all of the other factors Mulhall is urging Barretto to consider, including Levitsky's age and medical history, and that SJC decision, were known at the time of sentencing. There's no basis for the judge to consider the motion to "revise and revoke" Levitsky's sentence, Varone said.
"The court took that into account," said Varone. "We all know nobody does better in jail than on the outside. The defendant may be having a difficult time in jail, but that's not grounds for a revise and revoke motion."
Levitsky, a neurologist, was treating the woman, who is in her 40s, for alcohol dependency with a monthly Vivitrol shot in his office, which was near the Northshore Mall and Lahey Hospital.
On March 1, 2017, a jury found, Levitsky told the woman he would check her weight by performing a "pinch test," then had her pull up her shirt. During the purported exam, he began to fondle and comment on her breasts.
It was not the first time Levitsky had faced such a complaint. In 1990 he pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from a complaint by a patient he had treated in 1986. He had also faced half a dozen other complaints at the Board of Registration in Medicine about inappropriate contact with patients dating as far back as the late 1970s and as recently as 2003.
But Mulhall insisted that the judge consider only that 1990 guilty plea in making his decision.
Mulhall asked the judge to cut the original 2 1/2 year (or 30 months) term to 15 months, and the committed portion from nine months to 135 days. He also asked that Levitsky's probation be reduced from three years to 1 1/2 years.
Barretto said he wants to take a look at all of the recent court decisions and review Mulhall's filings in the case before making a decision.
Levitsky's victim has also now filed a civil lawsuit against the former neurologist as well as Lahey Hospital, which had referred her to his practice.
Mulhall said he could not comment on that lawsuit.
