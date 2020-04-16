BEVERLY — A group called Feed the Frontlines on the North Shore has raised more than $22,000 since the end of March to provide meals and a morale boost to local hospitals.
They've do so not only for doctors and nurses on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis, but to hospital personnel such as security, respiratory, x-ray and lab technicians and many others.
The group's latest show of appreciation came by way of 107 meals delivered to Beverly Hospital Wednesday around 11:15 a.m. Meals have also recently gone to boost the spirits of various health care workers at North Shore Medical Center Salem Hospital.
"What people ares seeing each day is a challenge," said Dr. Julie Clifford Smail of Hamilton, who practices internal medicine with North Shore Physicians Group, and who is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Smail is spearheading the local "Feed the Frontlines" effort along with a large extended family that includes sister Christina Comparato of Hamilton, sister Lisa Vassar of Needham and cousin Kim Hamilton of California. It also includes friends such as members of Smail's lacrosse team at Harvard University, from which she graduated in 1990.
Smail comes from a two-physician family; her husband, Dr. David Smail, works as a general surgeon with Essex Surgical Associates in Beverly and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital. He's now working in the intensive care unit with COVID-19 patients. The Smails have three teenage girls: 14-year-old twins and a 16-year-old.
"Our story was as this pandemic was starting to escalate, we were ... seeing lots of things," Smail said. "Things were escalating and we were seeing a lot of challenges."
About three weeks ago, Smail was on a large conference call on Zoom with relatives throughout the country. The doctors spoke about the challenges they were facing, ones they had never faced before at work. Smail is dealing with her patients by telemedicine.
Those on the other end of the video call wanted to know how they could help.
Smail drew inspiration from a good friend and former college lacrosse teammate, Kate Di Pietro. Along with her husband, New York City restaurateur Luca Di Pietro, they started Feed the Frontlines NYC to provide meals to health care workers. Groups such as this have formed in other parts of the country.
Another one of Smail's college teammates and friends, Char Joslin of Wellesley, started Feed the Frontline Boston.
Smail said her family asked: "Why can't we do this?"
On March 29, a Facebook group was created and the next day, with COVID-19 cases on the rise in both Beverly and Salem hospitals, the family raised $6,000. By April 3, they delivered 100 meals to Beverly Hospital staff, according to the Facebook group. Another 150 meals went to Salem Hospital on April 9.
"The outpouring of support is incredible," said Smail, who said they plan to deliver 300 meals to Salem Hospital on Saturday. They have been using Viga Italian Eatery for the meals, she said, but next week they plan to use Soma in Beverly and Prince Pizzeria in Saugus.
Another touch, Smail said, is the meals come with notes of encouragement from well-wishers.
"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from our community," said Rebecca Imperiali, vice president of philanthropy for Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospital, in a statement.
"Many generous individuals and groups have donated resources, supplies and meals to help support our staff. The support is so meaningful and represents a wonderful endorsement of our doctors and nurses who are on the front lines every day."
