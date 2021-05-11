PEABODY — Regina LaRoque, an infectious disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, said the past year has taught her an incredible amount about the overlap between respiratory diseases and air pollution.
“Being exposed to air pollution actually puts you at increased risk for COVID, and we need to be speaking out about these associations so people understand that polluting our air is dangerous for people’s health,” LaRoque, who is also an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, said.
This is one of the many reasons she was one of 87 Massachusetts physicians to sign a letter opposing the construction of a natural gas-powered peaking power plant in Peabody. The doctors cite both health and environmental concerns.
The letter states the proposed plant is “a project that expands natural gas and oil infrastructure, threatens the health of the surrounding community, and is in direct conflict with Massachusetts’ greenhouse gas reduction mandate.” In addition, the letter states the plant “is not needed as the demand for natural gas is declining and cleaner energy sources are becoming available.”
The letter, written primarily by LaRoque, is addressed to Charles Orphanos, the general manager of the Peabody Municipal Light Plant and a director at Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company. The proposed facility would be built on city property at PMLP’s Waters River substation, behind the Pulaski Street industrial park, and operated by MMWEC.
PMLP and MMWEC say the plant, which would help provide energy capacity for customers at peak demand times, is needed and has to be a reliable source of energy that's not dependent upon weather patterns.
“We have grave concerns about the pollution that will be emitted by this facility and the impact it will have on the community,” LaRoque said. “This is a very polluting facility, and frankly, it poses a real risk to the people of Peabody. It is not the direction we need to be going in Massachusetts... The people who are signing this letter are doctors who are concerned about the health implications of this project. I don't think it's received sufficient public attention to date, so our hope is to elevate the concerns about the health risks.”
Adrienne Allen, a primary care doctor and senior medical director of quality and safety at North Shore Physicians Group in Lynn, said she was shocked to find out about the proposed plant.
“Working up here, we have a lot of patients with lung disease and a lot of patients with heart disease,” she said. “Personally, I feel like we have a lot more admissions to North Shore for heart disease and lung disease than the rest of the network, and I’ve actually been concerned about air quality in Essex County for a while. ...so when we heard about this, warning sirens went off. This is not going to help our patients at all.”
Allen said the addition of a peaking power plant in the city could potentially increase the particulate pollution in Peabody.
“It just makes it riskier for all of our patients to breathe the air, and makes it more likely for them to be admitted to the hospital,” she said, adding, “I think we could see more people struggling to breathe. We’re going to see more heart attacks and more people struggling with angina or chest discomfort. The particulate matter has even been shown to cross the placenta, so there is some evidence to show it increases preterm births, and it just causes overall inflammation and ill health, so we would expect more admissions, particularly when it is firing.”
The proposed plant is not planned to run continuously throughout the year, according to MMWEC. Instead, MMWEC estimates the plant will only be used about 2.27% of the year — roughly 239 hours — during times of unusually high energy usage. In a statement earlier this month, PMLP cited extreme weather as one reason energy consumption might increase and cause enough system stress to require the new peaker plant.
But Allen said this is still a concern because air quality on hot days when people might be inclined to consume more energy by using fans and air conditioners is typically already worse than usual.
“Hot air holds more pollution, so if you fire a fossil fuel power plant on a hot day, you already have bad air and you are firing more pollution into that bad air,” she said.
She continued, “I think physicians typically have not spoken out a lot about climate change and pollution, but we see the problem worsening and a lot of us are compelled to speak out because it really affects life in subtle ways.”
The potential health impacts, both Allen and LaRoque said, could be worse for Peabody residents.
“There's other pollution issues in that area, so you worry about that,” said Allen.
In the letter, the doctors note the neighborhood surrounding the area where the proposed plant would be located contains environmental justice communities where households earn less than or equal to 65% of the state’s median household income, where at least 25% of the residents are minorities, where at least 25% of them are foreign born or where at least 25% are not fluent in English.
These communities, LaRoque pointed out, already face a disproportionate number of health risks.
“To add more air pollution is going to cause disease and death in that community,” she said. “We know that the particulate matter that is released from the combustion of fossil fuel causes heart disease, lung disease, stroke and death.”
It can be frustrating working in these communities that are more heavily-impacted by air pollution, Allen said, explaining that for her, this issue is personal.
“Every day we try to empower patients to live the healthiest lives they can live, and a lot of it is out of their control,” she said. “They can make healthy lifestyle choices. They can take their inhaler. But air quality is out of their control. I find it's a justice issue. We want to level the playing field. We want every person in Peabody, every person on the North Shore, to have an opportunity to breathe clean air and live a healthy lifestyle.”
The letter states that perhaps the most significant reason the plant shouldn’t be built is that it is unnecessary and goes against the state’s recently passed climate legislation, which commits the state to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The physicians claim this facility will "almost certainly" become a stranded asset with little to no value in the transition to a green energy economy.
MMWEC says that even though the proposed plant will emit carbon, it will actually help the state reach its 2050 goals.
“This is all part of the strategy. We are all aware of those goals, and this is a part of the plan,” Kate Roy, MMWEC's communications director, told The Salem News, noting MMWEC, and PMLP, is also investing in several wind and solar energy projects.
Energy and capacity resources like the proposed plant, Roy said, will still be needed in the future because they are more reliable than wind, solar and other forms of renewable energy.
LaRoque, however, said she doesn’t believe the city needs to be adding more fossil fuel resources.
“We have another path forward to supply people with electricity needs, and I don't think anyone in the community buys into the fact that they need polluted air now in order to have their electrical needs met.”
Especially after the last year amid the pandemic, both Allen and LaRoque said a new carbon-emitting plant is the last thing the community needs.
“We’ve been hit really hard with COVID,” Allen said. “North Shore Medical Center was hit hard, and areas with poor air quality have more COVID admissions than areas with good air quality... As physicians, the last few years we've been trying to raise awareness about how unhealthy air affects all of us and our patients in ways we can’t as individuals control, but maybe if we all talk about it together we can start to get healthier air.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||