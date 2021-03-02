SALEM — Violet the Chihuahua mix shivered in Mike Keiley’s arms on Monday outside Northeast Animal Shelter.
“She's a little sweetheart,” said Keiley, the Salem shelter's interim director, laughing as Violet snuggled into his chest and licked his face. “You can see that she's a little bit of a cuddle bug here, and she’s certainly going to be a good lap dog. She is shivering away because she is not used to living in a winter state.”
Starting Tuesday, Violet and other pets rescued from Texas’s historic winter storms will be available for adoption.
On Feb. 23 four Northeast staff members along with four staffers from MSPCA-Angell packed up and traveled 4,000 miles to Austin, Texas, to rescue Violet and 90 other cats and dogs from an area devastated by snow and cold weather. After experiencing the tough conditions resulting from the unprecedented weather and a three-day drive to Massachusetts, the pets are finally ready to find their new families, Keiley said.
“These animals were all animals that were in shelters that were either damaged or overwhelmed by the number of animals coming in,” Keiley said while holding Ember, another dog who made the trip from Texas. “We offered to help.”
As Keiley spoke, Ember ran excitedly around his legs.
“Today all of the dogs and cats that came are getting medically checked and then they'll be cleared from their 48-hour quarantine and isolation,” Keiley explained. The pets can be adopted as soon as they are confirmed not to have any contagious diseases or other health problems. “Then they will be ready to go home to new families.”
Not all 61 cats and 30 dogs will be available for adoption on Tuesday, Keiley said. Some animals have minor health issues which need to be dealt with before going home with a new family. Others are still being spayed, neutered and microchipped. Keiley said anyone interested in donating to the care of these pets can do so at neas.org/Texas.
Keiley estimated the cost of bringing the animals up from Texas and their subsequent care will cost somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000.
According to Keiley, many shelters in Texas were experiencing difficulty getting water, electricity and heat into their buildings. Thousands of animals were in need of a place to go after being displaced by the unprecedented cold.
“Texas is already really overpopulated with homeless animals, so as soon as this issue happened so many more animals needed to come into shelter systems,” he said. “They started to get overwhelmed with the number of animals overall. They were overwhelmed with the number of animals that they were receiving, especially with their limited resources. Plus all of their own personal lives and their staffs' lives were impacted by this storm in the middle of a pandemic. There's so many different things going on on top of this that made it even more challenging.”
Keiley explained some animals, like Whiskey the German shepherd, were already in the shelter system before the storm hit.
“Dogs like Whiskey were already looking for homes and not having any luck where there's so many homeless animals in Texas,” Keiley said. “So we relieve a little bit of their stress by getting these animals up to us and into a place where there's so many people looking for adoptable animals right now in Massachusetts."
Keiley said the animals will be spread across Northeast and MSPCA locations in Salem, Methuen, Boston and Cape Cod.
"We don't have complete histories on all of them, so people just need to have some time and patience to let them acclimate to life up here," Keiley said. "They're going to need a little time to acclimate to the cold weather, and they're probably a little disappointed that they got out of their first snowstorm and back into a snowy area, but they'll adjust pretty quickly. Overall, they're just great pets looking for good families that are patient for them."
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
