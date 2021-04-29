Doherty draws on her teaching background

DANVERS — Robin Doherty hopes to bring a teacher’s perspective to the School Committee.
Doherty, 37, said her role as an English teacher at Malden High School has shown her how children learn and what school districts can do to ensure students are getting the most out of their public school experience. That, she said, is why she’s running for School Committee.
“We need people from all backgrounds to have a strong team,” Doherty said. “Everyone has different strengths, and shouldn’t one of them be a teacher? Because at the very end of it, teaching and learning is what happens in a school. I thought it would be important to have someone on the committee with that experience and who has been in the classroom, who’s seen what happens and understands how a student learns. So I’m trying to bring that educational perspective.”
Alice Campbell, Johann Hunter, and Mark Zuberek are also running for one of two open seats on the School Committee and will appear on the May 4 ballot.
Doherty said she’s also invested the schools because she has seven nieces and nephews who either have attended or are students at Danvers Public Schools.
“About seven years ago, my oldest niece entered Danvers Public Schools, and that was when I started to become more involved and more interested in her curriculum,” Doherty said, adding that for the past four years, she’s been a community representative on the Ivan G. Smith School Council. “Now that I have more time, I want to give back even more to my community and the educational world. Education is my passion. It always has been.”
Doherty said she wants to help the district transition into post-pandemic life.
“We can’t return back to normal. Our normalcy will be new. We still aren’t sure what that will look like, and we are learning as we go, so a lot of the main issues will be creating a reentry plan,” she said. “I don’t want the community to assume that because we are going back five days a week everything is going to go back to normal, because I am concerned about what skills kids missed with academics this past year and how they’ve almost forgotten how to be a student — the socialization piece, the endurance piece. It’s very different when you are only there two days a week.”
As a teacher, she said she can help the committee assess how potential reentry plans are working and if they are helping students adjust both academically and emotionally to in-person instruction.
As for school culture, Doherty said the School Committee is taking steps to improve the district’s social climate, but there is plenty of room for growth.
“I would also like to develop plans to assess how that is implemented and how successful it is,” she said. “How are we measuring this is actually working?”
If elected, Doherty said she would work to ensure that parents of special education students know their rights and the services their children receive.
Transparency, she said, is a hallmark of her campaign.
“I think it’s really important we have constant communication with all stakeholders in the community,” she said. “That goes from the families, to the educators, to the administration and to the School Committee, community members, Town Meeting members. I think we need to continue to have open communication, hear all voices, and we really need to focus on transparency.”
Robin Doherty
Age: 37
Occupation: English teacher at Malden High School
Previous public service/volunteer experience: Community representative on the Ivan G. Smith School Council