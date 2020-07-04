Doig wins state's top recreation award

BEVERLY — Under normal circumstances, Bruce Doig would have received a standing ovation and lots of attention for winning the highest honor bestowed by the Massachusetts Recreation and Park Association.
Instead, the award was announced in the now-familiar isolation of an online video conference. In May, he was awarded the Peter C. O'Brien Humanitarian Award, which has been presented every year since 1980 to a parks and recreation professional who "maintains a strong dedication and passion to Parks and Recreation and Massachusetts."
That would certainly describe Doig, who has been the city's recreation director since 2003.
"Bruce has done an awful lot for the (Massachusetts Recreation and Park Association) over the years," said John Whalen, the association's executive director. "Anytime you ask him to do something, he's there to do it."
Doig became Beverly's recreation director after working for 20 years as a software engineer. He had been chairman of the city's parks and recreation commission at the time and succeeded Joan Fairbank.
Under Doig's tenure as commission member and director, the city has totally replaced 28 playgrounds at parks and schools. The city received grants to rebuild the playground at Lynch Park and install the first splash pad in the area; build an artificial turf field at the high school; acquire Camp Paradise; and help fund the construction of Pete Frates Park.
Doig also helped to get funding to rebuild the public bathrooms at Lynch Park and make numerous renovations to the Lynch Park carriage house.
"I think we're second to none when it comes to the overall condition of our parks," he said. "It's an overall effort by a lot of people to make that happen."
Doig has also been active as a volunteer with many organizations in the city, including several youth sports like Little League, Pop Warner football and girls softball. He credited the influence of his parents, who were always involved in the community.
"It was something that was instilled in us at a young age," he said.
Doig took on additional responsibilities in 2014, when Mayor Mike Cahill asked him to also oversee the library, senior center, health department and veterans services, under the umbrella of community services.
"I'm not an expert in library science or health or seniors, but I'm working with some great directors and saying basically, 'What can I help you with?'" Doig said. "It's trying to get everybody to get together and come up with ideas and share resources."
Doig, 60, and his wife, Janet, have three children and one granddaughter. He said he wants to continue improving the city's parks and providing more opportunities for kids.
"If we can continue to provide great summer programs and possibly expand that down the road, that would be ideal," he said.
