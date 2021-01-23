BOSTON — Domestic violence murders in Massachusetts have plummeted amid the pandemic, but victims' advocates say that doesn't mean less abuse is happening.
Seven homicides were attributed to domestic violence in the state last year, a decline of more than 75% from the previous year, according to a new report by the state's Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team.
In 2019, there were 28 homicide victims, the report noted, which was up from 15 in the previous year.
The numbers of domestic violence deaths often fluctuate, and the panel said there's "no research to explain the significant decrease."
Sara Stanley, executive director of Salem-based Healing Abuse Working for Change (HAWC), said she suspects that part of the reason for the drop could be because victims aren't leaving their abusers as frequently — a time when women are often most likely to be killed.
"That's when we see the abuser take that drastic step to regain control," said Stanley.
Instead, she believes, many victims are trapped by circumstances — whether financial or an inability to stay with relatives out of concern over spreading the coronavirus to, say, an aging parent, or fearing they're a financial burden on an unemployed sibling.
Meanwhile, the number of protective and harassment prevention orders filed by abuse victims also declined in 2020, the report added.
Charges filed against perpetrators of domestic violence, such as violating a restraining order or assaulting a household member, also dropped last year, according to the report, which cited data from the state Trial Court.
The state panel cautioned that a decline in reported abuse "does not reflect a reduction in domestic violence."
The report's authors suggested that the pandemic actually has worsened the situation for many victims of domestic violence and child abuse.
"The necessary steps of preventing the spread of COVID-19 have left children, individuals, and families experiencing violence in the home, particularly vulnerable, isolated and at an increased risk," the report states.
Stanley said that's what her staff is seeing.
"What we are seeing is when victims do come to us they have suffered more significant injuries," Stanley said.
The 13-member Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team, which includes law enforcement officials and victims advocates, was created under a 2014 law that seeks to investigate the circumstances surrounding all domestic violence-related deaths.
Panel members also looked at deaths of perpetrators — whether by suicide, police intervention or self-defense by the victim — to illustrate the impact of domestic violence on families. There were four such perpetrator deaths last year.
Domestic violence homicides in 2020 included the murder of Migdalia Perez, a 47-year-old Gardner woman who was killed by her former boyfriend before police said he turned the gun on himself.
Toni Troop, a spokeswoman for Jane Doe Inc., a Boston-based victim advocacy group, said the panel's report "doesn't tell the full story." Despite an initial decline in reports of domestic violence at the outset of the pandemic, she said call centers have seen an uptick in activity from victims seeking help
"What we have heard consistently is that the level of violence has increased significantly in the past few months as people continue to be socially isolated and not able to access resources," Troop said.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who leads the Governor's Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, is among those who have raised concerns about victims being "trapped at home" with their abusers as the state urges people to stay indoors to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
Stanley said that isolation has exacerbated stressors and has led in some situations to mental health crises or increased alcohol and substance abuse. It also prevents co-workers, neighbors or friends from seeing the injuries. And it can also make people fearful of seeking out help if they're afraid of catching the virus and passing it to their family — a fear that abusers, she said, can exploit.
"We're hearing from people that an abusive partner has used COVID as a threat," said Stanley. "They'll be told 'you can't go there — you'll get them sick,'" if a victim wants to stay with parents, for example.
But she also stressed that there is help available. Emergency aid programs also provided financial assistance to programs like HAWC. "There is help available," said Stanley, who urged victims on the North Shore to contact their hotline at 1-800-547-1649.
Last year, the Baker administration expanded a 24/7, toll-free domestic violence hotline and provided more funding and support for survivors.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual or domestic violence in need of assistance, call 877-785-2020 or visit www.janedoe.org/findhelp.
Staff writer Julie Manganis contributed to this report.
