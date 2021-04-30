Donahue says he brings an open mind to the role

DANVERS — Tim Donahue believes Danvers is run “like a well-oiled machine.”
“I’m just here to do my best to help people get through to the other side of the pandemic and keep the town running as smoothly as it does,” he said. “I’m happy here, and I believe most people are happy they live in Danvers, but I just want to do what I can to improve the town and make it better.”
Donahue, who owns Donahue Lawn Care, said despite his love for the community and how much respect he has for how it is run, there are still changes he believes would make the town better. That, he said, is why he is running for one of two open seats on the Select Board.
Donahue will appear alongside Rick Bettencourt, Matthew Duggan and incumbent Gardner Trask on the May 4 ballot.
“Without question, I would consider the recovery from the pandemic to be the biggest issue, not only from a town level, but also the people in the town are going to be facing a very different lifestyle,” Donahue said. “And if we can eliminate as many restrictions as possible once it is safe to do so, I think we can pave the way to make it easier for small businesses and families to return to a normal lifestyle.”
Fiscal responsibility, Donahue added, is also top of mind for him.
“Last year we voted to spend $120,000 on landscaping at a dog park. I can’t look a struggling family in the eye and tell them that I can justify spending $120,000 at a dog park,” Donahue said. Instead, he said the town could spend money fixing up Lebel’s Grove before it becomes too costly. The town purchased the 21-acre property in 2012 with hopes of opening it up as conservation land. “Items like that. it’s making sure we are putting money where it should be, towards things that will benefit everybody. And also not always trying to tax as much as we possibly can.”
Donahue said he would also like to address transparency in local government.
“There have been issues in town that have involved investigations or could have been investigated, and the results of what is going on has just been behind closed doors and silent,” Donahue said, pointing out that hazing and racism allegations and the recent departure of several town employees are two instances in which the town could have provided more information. “Obviously owning a business I know there is important information which can’t be shared due to HR and all kinds of other restrictions, but transparent communication can still happen without divulging sensitive information.”
In a statement, Donahue said he believes his greatest skill which would be applicable is his ability to “hold level-headed and open-minded debate on issues [he] both agrees and disagrees with.”
“I would like to ensure that employees of Danvers go home at the end of the day feeling respected, fulfilled with their work, appropriately compensated and happy to contribute to making our town a better place,” he said in a statement. “My fair, open minded and level headed leadership has benefited my company and my life. I have learned how to hold people accountable while still maintaining a positive working environment and avoiding micromanagement. I am open to different opinions, and openly admit when I am wrong. These skills I feel are most applicable to Danvers Select Board right now, as we have lost many great employees and have several important positions which need to be filled.”
Donahue lives on Locust Street with his wife Melissa St. Hilaire and two daughters, ages 7 and 9.
About Tim Donahue
Age: 39
Occupation: Owns Donahue Lawn Care based out of Danvers
Family: Wife Melissa St. Hilaire and two daughters ages 7 and 9
Previous public service/volunteer experience: Precinct 4 Town Meeting Member, former co-chair of Parent Teacher Association