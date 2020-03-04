PEABODY — In the near future, residents will be able to pay their tax bill and donate to an emergency relief fund for Peabody veterans, all at the same time.
The City Council recently adopted an amendment to state law that allows cities and towns to solicit donations on property or excise tax bills, as well as water and sewer bills, for the purpose of funding a Municipal Veterans Assistance Fund.
The revenue can then be used for veterans or their dependents who are in need of immediate assistance with food, shelter, transportation or help with an overdue heating bill, according to Veterans Agent Steve Patten.
Patten, who initially appeared before the council’s Human Services Committee Jan. 23 to ask councilors to adopt the measure, said there’s a lot of flexibility with the law in how he can utilize the funds for those types of emergency situations. He said this supplements benefits available to veterans from the state.
In a recording of that meeting by Peabody TV, Patten said he also envisions that this fund, if successful in bringing in donations, could be used to help address housing for homeless veterans as well. That’s a real need in the region, he said, and there aren’t many options available now.
The full council, which convened later that same evening, approved adopting the 2016 change in state law and awaited guidance from Finance Director Mike Gingras on the details.
“I think we’re running one of the best veterans programs in the state and it’s largely due to the work he (Patten) and his staff does,” said Councilor at-Large Anne Manning-Martin in an interview, noting the council fully supported this effort. “We’re there to support him and the veterans.”
Manning-Martin, who chairs the committee, recently shared the news of the new fund on her Facebook page, stressing that all donations would be voluntary and go directly to benefit local veterans.
The assistance fund will be managed by Patten’s office and administered, as a trust account, similarly to an existing city veterans donation account, said Gingras.
The plan is to include a section, or something alone those lines, on quarterly real estate bills where taxpayers can check off a box and include a separate check or electronic payment for the donation.
Gingras said Wednesday that while officials had hoped to include this with the next quarterly tax bills — which go out to residents later this month — they’re still working out the exact language and format in the bills.
That may mean the donation option doesn’t make it in until the following quarter, he said.
Patten had also noted Salem was among the few communities to act on this change to the state law.
That assistance fund is now on its third year, beginning in early 2018. Salem Veterans Agent Kim Emerling said $4,500 in donations have come in to date.
“It has been pretty successful,” Emerling said. He added that the first year was fairly light on donations, but as people began to take more notice of it, donations reached $2,400 the next year, and they’re already at $1,800 this fiscal year.
He noted he has discretion on how to spend the money to help veterans “get back on their feet.” As an example, he said, it could be used for emergency car repairs or late registration fees. And it’s all documented.
“They’ll (veterans) just call up and we figure out how to best accommodate that situation,” he said.
