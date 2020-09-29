BEVERLY — An anonymous donor has given $100,000 to the city to create a new position of sustainability director to help combat climate change.
The person hired for the job would guide the city's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through an array of strategies, Mayor Mike Cahill said. He said more cities and towns are joining larger cities in creating such a position as the challenges of climate change continue to increase.
"The need for the position is clear," Cahill said.
The $100,000 donation would pay 80% of the cost of the position in the first year, with the city hoping to hire someone in October. The donor would then contribute more money to cover 60% of the position in the second year and 40% in the third year, Cahill said. The city would assume the full cost in year four.
Cahill said the total annual cost of the position, including salary, benefits and expenses, will be between $100,000 and $125,000.
Cahill has asked the City Council to approve a transfer of $15,000 from the city's reserve-for-unforeseen account to cover the city's portion of the costs for the first year. The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the transfer request on Oct. 5. The council must also vote to accept the donation.
Cahill said the city has taken several steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and needs one person to coordinate the many efforts. The city has begun a climate action planning process by conducting an inventory of all of the city's greenhouse gas emissions in both the public and private sector. It has hired a consultant to study the possibility of establishing community choice aggregation, which allows for the bulk purchase of electricity. And it is looking to put solar panels on multiple city-owned parking lots and buildings.
"These projects involve both expertise and the hard work of coordinating and moving things from one step to the next," Cahill said. "In a lot of ways this is the beginning of a full-time commitment. We like every other city and town in the world are in position to each do our parts around arresting climate change."
The donation came from The Monarch Group LLC, according to Cahill's letter to city councilors. Cahill said the donor prefers to remain anonymous.
"We're very excited and grateful for that gift," he said.
