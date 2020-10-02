BOSTON — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is heading into the final stretch of the race to the White House with a significant financial advantage over President Donald Trump — with the help of lots of cash from Massachusetts.
Biden had $466 million in the bank at the end of August, compared with Trump’s $325 million, according to campaign disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission.
A sizable chunk of Biden's campaign haul has come from Massachusetts contributors, who have chipped in more than $16.4 million to the former vice president's campaign this election cycle, according to the disclosures.
Massachusetts is the fifth-largest contributor to Biden's campaign behind California, New York, the District of Columbia and Florida.
Phil Johnston, a political consultant and former chairman of the state's Democratic Party, said Democratic voters are worried about a second Trump term and eagerly opening their wallets to help Biden.
"Money is flowing into Biden's campaign," he said. "People are outraged by Trump's unpresidential behavior, and they want change in Washington."
Biden's top fundraising hauls have come from cities like Boston, Cambridge and Somerville, but his campaign has also drawn support from the suburbs. That includes about $110,000 from supporters in Marblehead and $125,000 from Andover.
The Bay State has been somewhat less helpful financially to Trump, who handily won the state's March 3 GOP primary. Trump had collected about $6.5 million from the state through Aug. 31 in individual contributions to his campaign and various reelection committees, according to federal disclosures.
Several North of Boston communities are among the largest contributors in the state to Trump’s campaign, according to a review of FEC disclosures. Trump has received about $43,000 in contributions from supporters in Andover, about $38,000 from Marblehead and a similar amount from Peabody.
Trump has drawn on support from major cities like Boston and Worcester, FEC filings show, but also tony suburbs like Wellesley, Lexington and Winchester.
Overall, the state's politically active set contributed nearly $46 million to presidential candidates this election season. That includes money raised by former hopefuls who lost primaries, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Salem Congressman Seth Moulton.
Political observers say the state's late primary and strong Democratic edge mean races here tend to be less competitive, but voters are more likely to give.
"They come here to get checks from wealthy donors, and we have a lot of them," said Erin O'Brien, an associate professor and chair of the political science department at the University of Massachusetts at Boston.
Still, O'Brien suggests the state has an important role to play in delivering popular votes to both Trump and Biden in a race expected to be close nationally.
Restrictions on public gathering in response to the pandemic means the candidates have relied on virtual fundraisers to pick up checks. Many contributions are being made through fundraising websites such as ActBlue and WinRed, which give donors an easy way to make credit card donations. Some are as small as $1.
Nationwide, California leads the states in direct contributions to the presidential campaigns, with more than $188 million to date, according to the Federal Election Commission. New York followed with more than $98 million.
Texas has given about $72 million to the presidential contenders while Florida, a battleground state, has contributed about $66 million.
In New Hampshire, where Biden and Trump remain locked in a tight battle for votes, donors have given slightly more than $5.3 million to the candidates.
Biden has slightly out-raised Trump in New Hampshire, collecting about $1.5 million to Trump's $1 million, according to the disclosures.
The totals don't factor in donations to independent committees and groups, which work separately from campaigns and pour millions of dollars into advertising.
Third-party electioneering groups that aren't required to reveal the sources of their so-called "dark money" have contributed more than $350 million to the presidential race, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
