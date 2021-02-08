DANVERS — The Hilton DoubleTree Hotel mass vaccination site in Danvers has begun allowing patients to schedule their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine immediately after receiving the first dose, according to Terry Dattoli, a registered nurse administering the vaccine at the super site.
Dattoli said the change was made on Thursday.
On Wednesday, patients reported that staff at the DoubleTree told them they would be able to make their second appointment two weeks after their first shot.
"I think it’s a work in progress," Dattoli said in a statement. "So many of our patients voiced concerns that first day about the difficulty they had scheduling their first appointment that they saw the to add this service for patients. Our staff are excited and feel honored to be able to provide this ray of hope to the community. Our staff came together as strangers but are quickly becoming a tight group in our shared purpose. It may sound corny but it’s true."
On Friday, the state announced a new vaccine hotline intended to help seniors register for the vaccine. Eligible locals having trouble registering for the vaccine can access the call center by calling 211.
