There’s always plenty to do when you’re down on the farm. And in winter, it’s extra challenging.
Appleton Farms, a Trustees of Reservations’ property straddling the Hamilton-Ipswich line, offers visitors a chance to roll up their sleeves and help out.
The Family Farm Chores program is held Saturdays and Sundays and gives groups — particularly families — a chance help out with the rabbits, goats and chickens.
Next weekend will be the next chance to care for the animals that call Appleton Farms home. For more information, call 978-338-1138 or visit Trustees of Reservations at www.thetrustees.org.