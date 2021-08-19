Afternoon downpours that came with a tornado warning conspired to cause flash flooding in some areas across the North Shore on Thursday, particularly in Peabody.
Several streets near the North River in Peabody overflowed, making the streets temporarily impassable, said Peabody Public Services Director Robert Labossiere.
"It was just a matter of too much rain in a short period of time," he said. "The system couldn't handle it. There was no place for the water to go."
Labossiere said Howley, Foster and Walnut streets were among those with the worst flooding. The water was also high in Peabody Square in front of the district courthouse.
Labossiere said some low-lying homes in the area experienced flooding and some businesses might have gotten water inside their doors. The rush of water caused a couple of sewer manholes to pop off and draining basin covers to "blow apart," he said.
Much of the water in flooded areas had receded by 3 p.m., Labossiere said.
"It was nothing to the levels they've had in the past," he said, referring to the times when Peabody Square would completely flood. "This stuff only flooded for an hour. Once the rain stopped, 20 minutes later this stuff went right down."
At the Beverly Municipal Airport, 2.68 inches of rain was recorded by 5 p.m., with as much as 1.26 inches coming down per hour just before 1 p.m.
In Salem, three or four cars had to be towed after becoming stranded in water or in danger of "imminent submersion," said Dominick Pangallo, Mayor Kim Driscoll's chief of staff.
Bridge Street and Pope Street were briefly closed due to flood waters, as was a section of Jefferson Avenue between Margin and Jackson streets, but reopened after the water drained. Flooding also impacted Highland Avenue but did not require closure, Pangallo said.
A building on Palmer Street had a clogged roof drain, causing the roof to sag but not collapse. There were also numerous calls to the Fire Department for flooded basements and two branches down, but no power outages were reported.
"Overall, it was an intense storm system, but didn't seem to result in any extraordinary impacts," Pangallo said in an email.
Boston-area meteorologists and others on social media discussing the pattern of the tropical storm and possibility of a tornado, focused on Doppler radar imaging that showed rotation of the storm moving northeast across Lynn and further into the North Shore. One weather enthusiast in Saugus shared an image of what appeared to be rain caught in a funnel formation, saying that it had rotation to it.
In Beverly, Department of Public Services and Engineering Director Mike Collins said there was some flooding in the usual areas, like on Dane Street next to the Beverly Public Library. But overall it was "nothing totally crazy," he said.
"It stopped raining 15 minutes ago and most things are basically dried up," he said on Thursday afternoon. "If that happened in the middle of the night I think most people wouldn't even know what happened."
