PEABODY — Fire investigators on Thursday morning were back at the scene of a smoky three-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to a home on Warren Street.
The three-family home at 16 Warren St., near Central Street, was unoccupied when the blaze broke out at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said.
The fire went to three alarms but was under control within an hour, officials said on Wednesday night.
One firefighter was taken to Salem Hospital and was treated and released, Lt. Michael Tassinari said on Thursday.
The state fire marshal and Peabody and state police were still working to investigate the cause and origin of the fire on Thursday morning, he said.
Fire crews from Salem, Lynn and Beverly assisted at the scene, while Lynnfield, Danvers and Swampscott provided backup coverage at the fire station.
City records show there was at least one prior fire at that address; a 2018 building permit was issued to repair fire damage at that location.
City property records list 76-year-old Olga Figueroa as the owner of the home, with an assessed value of $609,400, but there had been foreclosure proceedings recently, according to records on file at the South Essex Registry of Deeds.
A March 11 entry in the Peabody police log notes there was a report of fire damage to the home. In that entry, police describe the home as "bank owned."
