SALEM — The city's third licensed recreational marijuana business, and the city's first downtown, will open Thursday.
Seagrass, located at 3 Dodge St. on the southern end of downtown, will finally open its doors for sales after getting its provisional license from the state in January.
"It's an exciting week and an exciting time," said company CEO Chip Tuttle. "We're really excited about the way the space has come out and how it looks, and we really just can't wait to get open."
Seagrass is the third recreational pot business to open in Salem. The first was Alternative Therapies Group on Grove Street, which was the third retail marijuana shop in the state when it opened in late 2018. The second, I.N.S.A. on Highland Avenue by Walmart, launched retail operations in November 2019.
Seagrass is different from the other operations because it is close to downtown Salem.
"We do have a pretty substantial waiting area compared to other marijuana retailers," Tuttle said. "That was part of our conversation with the city, to make sure we had ample space for everybody during the height of the tourist season and the summer crowds, Halloween, things like that."
Tuttle said roughly 40 to 50 of the store's 70 products will be available for purchase at the store on Thursday. All products — vaping cartridges, edibles, and more — are expected to be available Thursday for online purchases at the company's website.
"We're trying to create an experience here that's equally comfortable for you," Tuttle said. "If you're a veteran cannabis user or if you're somebody who's just curious and wants to walk in and learn more, we're hoping that's the environment we're creating here."