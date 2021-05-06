Dozens of animals saved in Salem fire

SALEM — More than three dozen pet birds were spared from a late-afternoon blaze at a three-story home on Cypress Street.
Crews were called out to a reported second-floor fire at 6 Cypress St., a three-family home, at 4:55 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters were able to rescue a dog in the second-floor unit but found no fire once they were inside, according to Salem fire Deputy Chief Keith Pelletier.
“We stretched a line up the front stairs and found no fire,” Pelletier said. Crews then went around the back and found a door to the basement, at which point firefighters found the fire and “were able to give it a quick knockdown.”
The fire took about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze. It affected three families, between them 16 people, Pelletier said. Red Cross is assisting the residents at this time.
In addition to the dog rescued from the second floor, firefighters were met by about 40 birds in another unit, according to Pelletier. The unit is occupied by breeders, he said.
“We were able to get in there, isolate the room the birds were all in, open the windows to get the smoke out of there,” Pelletier said.
The fire destroyed the home’s electrical system, Pelletier said. The entire system will likely need to be rewired before the building can occupied again.
