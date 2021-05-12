SALEM — Four-term Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the second-longest serving mayor in the city’s history, has announced that she will run for a fifth term.
And two more candidates have entered the field alongside her, making Driscoll the eighth person to either pull nomination papers or announce a mayoral bid for 2021.
These other two new candidates are Gilbert Eaton, of 159 Bridge St., unit 2, and Frank Perley III, of 24 Leavitt St., unit 2.
Driscoll had yet to pull nomination papers as of Tuesday morning, but she announced her reelection campaign in a video posted on social media. Her latest reelection bid comes at a time of intersecting challenges for the city — the ongoing housing crisis, threats posed by climate change and Salem’s growing tourism draw. Much of that has been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic, however — a point that Driscoll drove home in her announcement.
“It’s hard to believe that Salem’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was just over one year ago,” Driscoll said in the video. “We couldn’t imagine then just how much all our lives would change over the months to come. For some, the loss has been immeasurable, with empty spaces where loved ones used to be.”
In addition to being the city’s first female mayor, Driscoll, 54, will draw even with Salem’s longest-serving mayor, Francis Collins, if she wins a new four-year term. Collins was mayor for 20 years, from 1950 to 1969.
“We still have work to do,” Driscoll said, “and I firmly believe our city needs experienced, capable leadership — now more than ever.”
Driscoll first became mayor in 2005 after besting her predecessor, two-term mayor Stan Usovicz, and City Councilor Kevin Harvey in a preliminary race, and then handily defeating Harvey in the general election. She had previously served as the Ward 5 councilor.
Driscoll faced her first serious challenge for reelection in 2017 from former City Councilor Paul Prevey, but ultimately prevailed with 66% of the vote. This time, she’s contending with a slew of challengers that includes current Ward 7 Councilor Steve Dibble and Stacia Kraft, a well-known community activist associated with the Not For Sale.m Coalition and who mounted a write-in campaign for Ward 2 in 2019.
Perley, 43, who recently pulled nomination papers, said he is running to give back to the city and advocate for children.
He said his focus is being part of a team of leaders to move the city forward. His slogan, “Salem Strength,” harkens from the Boston Strong movement that formed after the Boston Marathon bombings.
“I’d like to be a part of the debates, and I’ve seen a lot of people discomforted by pulling other people’s character out when it’s more about the opportunity to work as a team regardless of your party,” he said. “If you have the ethic to do it, then do it together.”
Eaton, 46, didn’t return a call for comment on Tuesday. He has also pulled papers to run for Ward 2.
In addition to Driscoll, Dibble, Kraft, Eaton and Perley, the mayor’s race includes residents Kevin Darcy, George O’Brine and Harrison Schell. None of the candidates had returned papers for certification as of Tuesday morning, according to Salem’s elections office.
If more than two people are certified, a citywide preliminary election would be needed on Tuesday, Sept. 14, to narrow the field to two candidates. The final election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Salem's longest-serving mayors
Years as mayor Name Years served
20 Francis Collins 1950-69
16 Kim Driscoll 2006-present
14 George Bates 1924-37
11 Jean Levesque 1973-83
10 Edward Coffey 1938-47
8 Neil Harrington 1990-97
8 Stan Usovicz 1998-2005
Source: City of Salem
IN THE RUNNING
The following candidates have pulled nomination papers or announced campaigns as of Tuesday. Incumbents are bolded.
MAYOR: Kevin Darcy, Steve Dibble (current Ward 7 city councilor), Kim Driscoll, Gilbert Eaton, Stacia Kraft, George O’Brine, Francis Perley III, Harrison Schell
CITY COUNCILOR-AT-LARGE: Domingo Dominguez, Melissa Faulkner, Ty Hapworth, Juana Hernandez, Alice Merkl, Frederic Norton, Conrad Prosniewski
WARD COUNCILORS
Ward 1: No candidates
Ward 2: Gilbert Eaton, Caroline Watson-Felt, James Zavaglia
Ward 3: Patricia Morsillo
Ward 4: Leveille McClain, Graysen Martinez Ocasio
Ward 5: Jeff Cohen, Stephen Kapantais, Jerald Tache
Ward 6: Megan Riccardi
Ward 7: Andrew Varela
SCHOOL COMMITTEE: Amanda Campbell
HOW TO RUN FOR OFFICE
Nomination papers are available at the City Clerk’s office. They can be pulled until 5 p.m. Friday, July 23, and must be returned by 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Residents looking to run for a City Council ward seat need to return nomination papers with 25 signatures from voters. For citywide seats like councilor-at-large, School Committee and mayor, a candidate must collect at least 100 signatures.
City Clerk Ilene Simons suggests candidates collect 20% more signatures, in case any fail certification.
The city’s municipal election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2. If necessary, a preliminary election will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Forms are available in the clerk’s elections office on the first floor of City Hall, 93 Washington St.