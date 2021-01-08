SALEM — Mayor Kim Driscoll had the ultimate example for a need to come together when delivering her 15th State of the City address Thursday night: The chaos in Washington D.C. that played out just a day earlier.
Driscoll was “enraged,” she said, “by a day that saw members of Congress sheltering in place as a mob of fellow Americans swarmed the U.S. Capitol intent on disrupting the peaceful transition of power.”
“As Americans, as elected officials, as community members, we stand together to condemn this attack and that which brought rise to it,” Driscoll continued. “As maddening and unfathomable as yesterday’s events were, and we’re still learning more about the details that transpired, I do nevertheless stand before you as an optimist.”
An optimist, she said, because “I remain hopeful that our best days are ahead of us — certainly here in Salem, in our Commonwealth, and even in our country.”
In her remarks, Driscoll announced the planned launch of a minority-owned “business procurement policy” governing how Salem handles contracts and bidding on projects. “We’ll continue our efforts to appoint and hire people from a diversity of backgrounds, to better and more fully represent the demographics of our residents.”
The housing crisis took up a major portion of Driscoll’s remarks, something she brought up as another example of a place the city could use more diversity.
Driscoll highlighted Beacon Hill’s recent passage of the Housing Choice bill, which ended the requirement that major zoning changes need a two-thirds supermajority to pass. The supermajority threshold — on Salem’s City Council, this amounts to eight of 11 councilors — has seen multiple housing policies in Salem fail with only seven councilors in support.
“Today, for every four low-income families living in Salem, there is only one affordable unit to meet their need,” Driscoll said. “And what have we as a community done about it? A measure to require affordable units in new housing was rejected last year. A measure to allow 100% affordable accessory units on existing properties was rejected last year.”
With the Housing Choice debate resolved, Driscoll announced she plans to resubmit the previously rejected in-law apartment ordinance, which would allow homeowners to create small apartments to build small apartments in the footprints of their homes.
“It’s my intention to re-file the Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance in hopes of garnering Council support for creating smaller, more affordable dwellings that can exist within our existing housing infrastructure,” Driscoll said. “This is a proven model of success.”
With all that, Driscoll said, “let’s make 2021 the year of progress and accomplishment.”
“Let’s leave behind any petty political games more suited to Washington D.C. than 93 Washington,” Driscoll said, listing City Hall’s address. “Our opponents are not each other — they are the challenges we collectively face as community leaders.”
Madore tapped as president
The address was given during the City Council’s annual reorganizational meeting, an early January meeting held each year to select a new president for the body and dole out committee assignments.
Christine Madore, who represents Salem’s downtown Ward 2, was elected to serve as president for the coming year on a unanimous vote. Like Driscoll did moments later, Madore also touched on race equity and highlighted stronger housing policy as one way of eliminating inequity.
“We have the power to break down policy barriers and build a stronger foundation so that our business community has the best chance to recover from this economic crisis and continue to thrive,” she said.
Madore has served Ward 2 on the City Council since 2017, when she beat Mary Usovicz, wife of former Mayor Stan Usovicz, with 57 percent of the vote to fill the seat. Madore topped an uncontested ticket in 2019, when she was opposed namely by write-in candidate Stacia Kraft and took 65 percent of the vote.
Though women remain a notably out-of-balance minority on the City Council — men hold a supermajority of eight members out of the 11 — the body’s lead position has seen more balanced representation from women in the past half-decade. Madore is the third woman in five years to serve as president, with Councilor-at-large Elaine Milo leading the body in 2017 and Ward 6 Councilor Beth Gerard doing so in 2018.
Madore, as she closed her remarks, pledged to make City Council work more accessible to the residents the body serves.
“Even though the pandemic has introduced a new level of accessibility to City Council meetings,” Madore said, referencing remote attendance, “we must acknowledge that we have more work to do to make our government even more available to citizens in Salem.”
Visit bit.ly/3bfjT2p to read live coverage of this meeting.
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
2021 SALEM CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEES
Ordinances, Licenses & Legal Affairs: Patti Morsillo (chair), Domingo Dominguez, Ty Hapworth, Conrad Prosniewski, Arthur Sargent
Administration & Finance: Josh Turiel (chair), Steve Dibble, Tim Flynn, Bob McCarthy, Meg Riccardi
Community & Economic Development: Domingo Dominguez (chair), Tim Flynn, Meg Riccardi, Arthur Sargent, Josh Turiel
Government Services: Ty Hapworth (chair), Steve Dibble, Tim Flynn, Bob McCarthy, Conrad Prosniewski
Public Health, Safety, & Environment: Meg Riccardi (chair), Steve Dibble, Domingo Dominguez, Patti Morsillo, Conrad Prosniewski
||||