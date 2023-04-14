SALEM — For years, Kim Driscoll worked against the housing crisis from her desk at City Hall and planning offices across the street. Now, she’s seeing the same battle across the Commonwealth’s other 350 cities and towns as the state-wide fight to create housing moves to the next phase.
North Shore Realtors, a local association of real estate professionals, held its “Spring Forum” legislative breakfast at Hawthorne Hotel Thursday morning. The event hosted Driscoll, now four months into her career as a lieutenant governor, to highlight the current state of the housing crisis as well as programs coming together at the state level to fight it.
“Everyone has a difference of opinion on what ‘affordable housing’ should mean. We’re looking at it from a competitiveness perspective, because people now have a choice about where they work and where they live,” Driscoll said. “It’s a threat to our competitiveness — employers want to be where the talent is, and if the talent can’t afford to live here... that should really scare us.”
Driscoll, alongside Gov. Maura Healey, claimed the state’s highest seats of power in January as the country’s first all-woman governorship, after enjoying a landslide win against Republican challenger Geoff Diehl and Libertarian candidate Kevin Reed last November.
Taking the podium at the Realtors event Thursday, Driscoll said she appreciated the break in commute for the day, as a drive to the Hawthorne beat the one into Boston by a long-shot. She also said the state of Massachusetts, just like her home city of Salem, is a victim of its own success.
“It has now made it harder to live here, and that’s something we’re experiencing not just in Salem and the North Shore, but throughout the entire Commonwealth,” Driscoll said. “Even in places where housing is more affordable, as we head out to the western part of the state, it isn’t affordable to the people living there. They very much have the same challenges.”
Driscoll recalled the battles she faced in Salem to make zoning changes that supported housing creation — policies that were routinely decried for concerns over density, increases in traffic and infrastructure demand, and more. Many of those fights continue under a new administration as the projects — like the Leefort Terrace rebuild off of Memorial Drive — continue to move forward.
“I have the scars on my back from my own community trying to push smart growth housing, trying to get a little more comfortable with density, thinking about transit-oriented development,” Driscoll said. “The recent adoption of Housing Choice in MBTA communities has given us a chance to try this out, see how it’s going to work in places that have access to transit.”
But because of the climbing cost of construction, it’s no longer as simple as just building new homes once the permits hit, according to Driscoll. When private developers can’t cut it on their own, partnerships and state programs like the “Housing Development Incentive Program” (HDIP) are key to save projects “where the numbers can’t pencil out,” she said.
“The state owns a fair amount of property. We’re looking at that state-owned inventory, because we know one of the leading factors to housing being so expensive is the cost of the dirt,” Driscoll said. “Those folks who are working enough that they don’t have access to a subsidy (like a housing voucher), but not enough that they can keep up with the fast-rising rents... it’s on the private sector and non-profit sector CDC organizations like that who build housing.”
Driscoll frequently referenced the state’s HDIP program, which saw early use in Salem at the Brix project on Washington Street, as one way of saving projects and leading to boosts in housing inventory.
In the case of Brix, the project was moving forward when a pair of underground fuel storage tanks from a long-since-forgotten “lubritorium” nearly killed the project financially.
“Who knew it used to be a gas station 100 years ago and left behind some nice contaminants, which really jumped up the cost on the project?” Driscoll said, further going into the program’s impact on saving gateway city properties. “You think about downtown Lynn and the shoe industry. ... 80% of the paper in the world came out of Holyoke, Mass. These are places that were huge economic powers in their regions through the age of industrialization, who lost their sizzle as industrialization changed.”
But with only $10 million going into HDIP each year, Driscoll said increasing the funding is key to getting more communities through the door on their respective projects.
The Healey-Driscoll administration is pushing for an increase to $30 million in annual funding for 10 years, leading to as many as 12,500 new homes and nearly $4 billion in investment in gateway cities, according to analysis of the program compiled earlier this year by MassInc., a non-partisan think tank focused on strengthening the middle class.
“There’s $10 million annually, and it’s way over-subscribed. It’s a home run. It works, but it needs an oomph to get there,” Driscoll said. “Let’s put some fuel into the places that need it.”
