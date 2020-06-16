SALEM — The Winter Island drive-in movie series will go on in defiance of COVID-19 ... just someplace bigger to give people extra room to distance.
Creative Collective, a Salem organization that connects the creative workforce with gigs and the region with events and programming, will launch its 2020 season of drive-in movies next Thursday, June 18.
The specific movie being played wasn't ready to be announced, and ticket prices were still being established as of Wednesday afternoon.
The events are shifting from their traditional spot at Winter Island to the O'Keefe Center parking lot off of Canal Street, which allows the setup to work in concert with social distancing standards from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"If we distance cars, Winter Island wouldn't be able to fit more than 50 cars," said John Andrews, executive director of the Collective. "We're hoping to do more than 200 cars at O'Keefe."
Creative Collective has been running drive-in movies in Salem in some fashion going back to 2016. They've generally sold tickets for vehicle-based admission and allowed walkers with lawn chairs or blankets to get in for free.
Work on the 2020 movie options has been running for months now, Andrews said. That was in part motivated by everything going offline under COVID-19.
The O'Keefe Center is owned by Salem State University, as is the parking lot outside of it. That seemed like the perfect place to kick off the series, Andrews said, because "Salem State University doesn't need it in the summer, and it gives us room to play if (COVID-19 spread) stays in a positive trend."
Drive-in movies still must adhere to the state's phased approach to reopening, and a specific set of rules were established by the state in May. For example, cars themselves must be safely distanced, and "customers must remain in their vehicles at all times, except when purchasing concessions or using the restroom facilities," the state advisory on drive-ins reads.
Further, concessions can't be delivered to cars. They'll be run at the first event by Root and The Cabot in Beverly, Andrews said.
So while the added entertainment of photo props and character actors in costume will be less of a thing, the core movie experience will remain, according to Andrews.
"We can't really do the gatherings we'd like to do, but we wanted to find ways we could gather safely," he said. "This is just one of those ways I feel we can still come together as a community and celebrate."
While details are still coming together for the June 18 event, another is already scheduled for Saturday, June 27 according to Andrews. A plan for the rest of the summer will also come out by the end of June.
City Mayor Kim Driscoll said City Hall has been looking for ways to give residents a chance "to come together safely, but still have fun."
"The summer drive-in movies at Winter Island have been wildly popular since we started them, and this seemed like a natural opportunity to expand that effort, to be able to accommodate more people," Driscoll said. "I'm so grateful to Salem State University, Creative Collective, and the many city staff who worked to make this event possible."
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||