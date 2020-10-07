WENHAM — Town residents will be able to stop by Buker Elementary School to get a flu shot next week at a drive-through clinic hosted by the Wenham Board of Health.
The clinic will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, 3 to 6 p.m., by appointment only. Residents can request an appointment via a Google Form on the town's website or by calling the Board of Health at 978-468-5520 ext. 4. The town notes that a request does not guarantee an appointment, however; all registered individuals will receive an email to confirm their appointment 48 hours after booking that will instruct them where to go on the day of the clinic.
The flu clinic is open to all residents age 4 and older. The flu vaccine will available in the injectable form, with the exception of a limited number of pediatric nasal spray doses for children. A higher dose vaccine will be available for people age 65 and older, as well as pediatric doses, pediatric nasal sprays, adult doses, and a small number of preservative free adult doses.
“Residents are strongly encouraged to receive a flu vaccine this year,” said Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi in an announcement. “Reducing the spread of communicable diseases like the flu will help to reduce the strain on our healthcare systems as we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Insurance paperwork and consent forms are required to be submitted ahead of time to the Board of Health at Town Hall, 138 Main St., when the building is open or placed in the secure drop box outside Town Hall in a sealed envelope. These documents can't be accepted via email. Residents are asked to bring all insurance and Medicare cards with them to the clinic.
Residents are asked to wear a short-sleeved or loose fitting shirt. A face mask or covering is also required. Shots will be administered at the car window; residents are asked to only have four passengers per vehicle, which will be confirmed upon booking.
The town says vaccinations will be given to all regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.
Additionally, the clinic will also serve as an emergency preparedness exercise for the Wenham police and fire departments, which will be at the clinic to ensure safety and security.
The Buker School is located at 1 School St. The appointment request form and insurance and consent forms can be found online at www.wenhamma.gov/departments/flu_information.php.
For more information, call the Board of Health at 978-468-5520 ext. 4.