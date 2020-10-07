Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Windy with showers and thundershowers likely. High around 75F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.